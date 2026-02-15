LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'Ball is in America’s Court': Why Iran’s openness to compromise depends entirely on US willingness to talk sanctions first

'Ball is in America’s Court': Why Iran’s openness to compromise depends entirely on US willingness to talk sanctions first

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Feb 15, 2026, 14:53 IST | Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 14:53 IST

This reaction came after the first round of talks earlier this month, when US President Donald Trump warned that failure to reach a deal would be 'very traumatic'.

Diplomatic Signals Amid Heightened Tensions
1 / 8
(Photograph: AI Generated)

Diplomatic Signals Amid Heightened Tensions

Iran has indicated it is prepared to consider compromises over its nuclear programme, but only if the United States is willing to discuss lifting sanctions. The statement marks a carefully calibrated diplomatic signal at a time when negotiations remain fragile and political rhetoric on both sides is intensifying.

Tehran’s Conditional Offer
2 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Tehran’s Conditional Offer

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, made clear that sanctions remain the central obstacle to progress. In an interview with the BBC, he said that the ball was 'to prove that they want to do a deal' emphasising that Tehran’s readiness to show flexibility is directly linked to Washington’s stance on economic restrictions. He added that Iran would only accept negotiations that include sanctions relief, highlighting that economic pressure has become inseparable from nuclear diplomacy.

Sanctions as the Core Dispute
3 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Sanctions as the Core Dispute

Iranian officials argue that sanctions have severely affected the country’s economy and must be addressed before any nuclear concessions are made. Takhtravanchi stressed that meaningful negotiations require reciprocal action, saying Iran would only consider confidence-building measures if sanctions discussions are placed on the agenda. This position reflects Tehran’s long-standing claim that sanctions violate the spirit of earlier diplomatic agreements. Meanwhile, Iran has always maintained that it's ballistic missile program is non-negotiable.

Washington’s Firm Position
4 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Washington’s Firm Position

The United States has maintained that Iran must first demonstrate credible nuclear compliance. This reaction came after the first round of talks earlier this month, when US President Donald Trump warned that failure to reach a deal would be 'very traumatic'. American officials continue to insist that restrictions are designed to prevent Iran from advancing its nuclear capabilities rather than to cripple its economy. Iran's atomic chief said on Monday the country could agree to dilute its most highly enriched uranium in exchange for all financial sanctions being lifted. Takht-Ravanchi used this example in the BBC interview to highlight Iran's flexibility.

The Nuclear Programme Dispute
5 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

The Nuclear Programme Dispute

At the centre of the disagreement is Iran’s uranium enrichment activity. Tehran maintains that its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes and insists it will not abandon enrichment entirely. Western governments, however, view high-level enrichment as a proliferation risk and demand strict verification and limits under any renewed agreement.

Global Stakes and Diplomatic Pressure
6 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Global Stakes and Diplomatic Pressure

The dispute extends beyond bilateral relations. The outcome of the negotiations carries implications for regional security, global energy markets and non-proliferation efforts. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday local time that Trump preferred reaching an agreement but acknowledged that it was 'very hard to do' a deal with Iran, reported Reuters.

Global Stakes and Diplomatic Pressure
7 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Global Stakes and Diplomatic Pressure

The dispute extends beyond bilateral relations. The outcome of the negotiations carries implications for regional security, global energy markets and non-proliferation efforts. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday local time that Trump preferred reaching an agreement but acknowledged that it was 'very hard to do' a deal with Iran, reported Reuters.

A Negotiation at a Critical Juncture
8 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

A Negotiation at a Critical Juncture

Iran’s offer of conditional compromise suggests that diplomatic channels remain open but highly constrained. This comes amid US' announcement of sending second nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in Middle East. Iran and the United States will hold a second round of talks next week, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said, as reported by Associated Press. Oman, which hosted indirect discussions on February 6, will facilitate the next meeting in Geneva, though exact dates remain unconfirmed.

Trending Photo

‘Electronic blackout’: How 15 Growler jets from USS Gerald R. Ford & USS Abraham Lincoln can blind Iran’s entire radar network
7

‘Electronic blackout’: How 15 Growler jets from USS Gerald R. Ford & USS Abraham Lincoln can blind Iran’s entire radar network

Did BJP actually win a seat in Bangladesh Elections? Here's the truth
6

Did BJP actually win a seat in Bangladesh Elections? Here's the truth

'$13,317 million & counting': How much did US spend to build & keep its most advanced carrier USS Gerald R. Ford combat-ready
7

'$13,317 million & counting': How much did US spend to build & keep its most advanced carrier USS Gerald R. Ford combat-ready

5 batters to score most runs against Bumrah in T20Is: check where PAK's Farhan stands
5

5 batters to score most runs against Bumrah in T20Is: check where PAK's Farhan stands

'Ball is in America’s court': Why Iran’s openness to compromise depends entirely on US willingness to talk sanctions first
8

'Ball is in America’s court': Why Iran’s openness to compromise depends entirely on US willingness to talk sanctions first