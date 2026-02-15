/'Ball is in America’s Court': Why Iran’s openness to compromise depends entirely on US willingness to talk sanctions first

The United States has maintained that Iran must first demonstrate credible nuclear compliance. This reaction came after the first round of talks earlier this month, when US President Donald Trump warned that failure to reach a deal would be 'very traumatic'. American officials continue to insist that restrictions are designed to prevent Iran from advancing its nuclear capabilities rather than to cripple its economy. Iran's atomic chief said on Monday the country could agree to dilute its most highly enriched uranium in exchange for all financial sanctions being lifted. Takht-Ravanchi used this example in the BBC interview to highlight Iran's flexibility.

