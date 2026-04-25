The elite United States Navy supercarrier USS Abraham Lincoln battles 60°C flight deck temperatures. The baking sun and dark non-skid coating accelerate rust, demanding constant 24/7 maintenance.
The USS Abraham Lincoln is an elite Nimitz-class aircraft carrier belonging to the United States Navy. When this 100,000-tonne vessel operates at sea, its massive steel structure acts as a thermal conductor. Direct sunlight continuously hits the unshaded flight deck throughout the day.
The carrier uses a highly abrasive, dark grey non-skid epoxy coating to prevent advanced US fighter jets from sliding. This dark pigment absorbs immense amounts of infrared radiation. Consequently, the surface temperature regularly exceeds 60 degrees Celsius, making it too hot to touch.
Extended exposure to 60°C surface heat severely accelerates the chemical breakdown of the ship's protective layers. Thermal stress causes the non-skid coating and underlying epoxy primers to crack and degrade. This exposes the raw steel structure beneath to the unforgiving maritime environment.
Ocean deployments force the United States Navy supercarrier to sail through environments with near 100 per cent humidity. The thick airborne moisture combines with extreme solar heat to initiate severe oxidation on any exposed steel. The high temperatures actively speed up this corrosive chemical reaction.
Ocean water contains roughly 35 parts of salt per thousand, creating a highly reactive spray that coats the 100,000-tonne carrier. When the baking sun evaporates the water, the abrasive salt remains trapped directly against the hot metal. This forms a destructive corrosive layer over the warship.
The rust threat does not end when the baking sun sets after a 12-hour daylight cycle. The cooling nighttime air causes dense ocean humidity to condense right over the salt deposits left on the 60°C deck. This wet, salty film continues to rapidly oxidise the United States warship overnight.
The United States Navy counters this 60°C thermal challenge with an unmatched 24/7 ship maintenance routine. Sailors constantly scrape away oxidised steel and apply advanced Low Solar Absorption coatings. This ensures the USS Abraham Lincoln remains the most operationally superior warship at sea.