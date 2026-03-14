/'B-2 Bomber': The most powerful and costliest aircraft the US military is using against Iran in the war

Costing $2 billion each, the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber is the most expensive and powerful US aircraft in Operation Epic Fury. Featuring advanced radar evasion, it is the only plane capable of dropping 30,000-pound bunker-busters on Iran's deeply buried missile and nuclear facilities.
The Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit is the most expensive aircraft in the US arsenal, costing approximately $2 billion per unit. Its astronomical price reflects decades of highly classified aerospace research and cutting-edge radar-evading technology.
The aircraft features a distinct flying-wing design constructed from specialised composite materials. This shape drastically reduces its radar signature, allowing it to penetrate heavily defended Iranian airspace completely undetected.
The B-2's immense power lies in its payload, as it is the only operational aircraft certified to carry the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator. This 30,000-pound bunker-buster bomb is engineered to smash through solid rock and reinforced concrete.
During Operation Epic Fury, the White House confirmed that B-2 bombers are actively dropping 2,000-pound and 30,000-pound bombs on underground missile facilities. The aircraft targets deeply buried command centres and production sites that standard fighter jets simply cannot reach.
Beyond conventional missile sites, the B-2 is America's primary tool for neutralising Iran's nuclear ambitions. These bombers previously targeted heavily fortified subterranean nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan to destroy deeply buried infrastructure.
Operating from bases like RAF Fairford in the UK or Diego Garcia, the B-2 can fly intercontinental combat missions without landing. Supported by mid-air refuelling, it projects unmatched global strike power directly into the Middle East.
Even without the 30,000-pound bunker buster, the aircraft is heavily armed for conventional warfare. It can carry up to eighty 500-pound GPS-guided bombs, allowing a single bomber to simultaneously destroy multiple Iranian military installations.