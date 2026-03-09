/'B-1 Lancer or B-2 bomber': Which can drop more bombs on Iran?

The B-1 Lancer can carry 34,000 kilograms of bombs, nearly double the B-2 Spirit’s 18,000-kilogram load. While the B-1 offers higher volume, the B-2 is the only aircraft capable of delivering massive bunker busters against fortified targets.
The B-1B Lancer holds the record for the largest internal payload in the US Air Force, capable of carrying 34,000 kilograms of various munitions. This allows a single aircraft to deliver a devastating amount of firepower during a single sortie.
To maintain its radar-evading stealth profile, the B-2 Spirit carries a smaller internal load of approximately 18,000 kilogrammes. This is roughly half the capacity of the B-1 Lancer, limiting its total bomb volume.
In a saturation strike, the B-1 Lancer can drop 84 Mk-82 conventional 500-pound bombs at once. The B-2 Spirit follows closely behind with a capacity of 80 similar bombs, offering slightly less saturation.
The B-1 Lancer is capable of carrying up to 24 GBU-31 JDAM precision-guided bombs for high-accuracy missions. In comparison, the B-2 Spirit is typically limited to carrying 16 of these large precision munitions.
Only the B-2 Spirit is designed to carry the 13,600-kilogramme GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator. This "bunker buster" is essential for striking Iran’s deeply buried nuclear and command facilities.
While the B-1 carries more bombs, it lacks stealth and would require significant escort support to survive Iran’s S-300 air defence systems. The B-2 Spirit can operate independently in contested airspace due to its low-observable design.
The B-1 Lancer wins in pure volume and the number of bombs it can deliver to a target. However, for specialised missions against hardened Iranian sites, the B-2 is the only platform capable of delivering the heaviest penetrators.