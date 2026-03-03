/'B-1 bombers over Iran': What are they and how did they penetrate Iranian airspace to strike ballistic missile targets?

The Rockwell B-1B Lancer is a long-range, multi-role, supersonic heavy bomber operated by the US Air Force. According to the US Air Force fact sheet, it can carry the largest conventional payload of guided and unguided weapons in the inventory, with a maximum internal payload of 75,000 pounds. Originally designed for nuclear missions, the aircraft was later converted to an exclusively conventional role. Boeing describes the B-1 as combining “long range, high speed and large payload” with the ability to deliver precision weapons against a wide range of targets.

