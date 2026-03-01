/'Axis of Resistance' vows to avenge Khamenei's death: Who are these Iranian allies?

After Khamenei’s assassination, members of Iran’s “Axis of Resistance” reacted sharply. Hezbollah vowed to confront US-Israel aggression, Hamas condemned the killing, and Iraqi militias warned of total war. The Houthis signaled readiness for escalation
For decades, Iran has built up a network of militias that shared a hatred of Israel and America, and called them the ‘Axis of Resistance’. Led by Iran, the 'Axis of Resistance’ included now-gone Syria’s Assad regime, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, various Iraqi Shiite militias, the Yemeni Houthis, and Palestinian factions like Hamas and Islamic Jihad.
After the assassination of Khamenei, Lebanon's Hezbollah vows to 'confront aggression' of US, Israel. Earlier, reports claimed that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have taken charge of Hezbollah. IRGC officers were tasked with rebuilding Hezbollah’s military capabilities.
Hamas mourned Khamenei's death and described his killing as a "heinous" US-Israeli attack.
“The US and the fascist occupation government bear full responsibility for this blatant aggression and heinous crime against the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as for its serious repercussions on the security and stability of the region.”
Houthis have yet not reacted to Khamenei's assassination, but Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, reacted after Iran was attacked by US, Israel. He stated that the movement is ready for "any necessary development" and described Iran as leading the battle for the entire Islamic nation against “American-Israeli-Zionist tyranny.”
Before Khamenei's death, Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi rebels issued stern warnings to the United States. Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem warned that “a war on Iran will ignite the region." Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi paramilitary group, has also warned of a “total war” if Iran is attacked. Houthi rebels threatened new attacks on ships traveling through the Red Sea corridor.
