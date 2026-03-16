The most terrifying aspect of the "Autopilot War Machine" is how it ends. Washington and Jerusalem are realising that even if they wanted to negotiate a ceasefire tomorrow, there is no one left to call. You cannot negotiate a treaty with a decentralised network of autonomous generals who are all fighting for their own survival. By decapitating the supreme leadership and forcing Mojtaba into Russian exile, the US and Israel have inadvertently created a leaderless, heavily armed hydra that does not know how to surrender.