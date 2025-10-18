LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /‘Asia to Africa’: Top 10 countries with the lowest cost of living in 2025

‘Asia to Africa’: Top 10 countries with the lowest cost of living in 2025

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 18, 2025, 02:37 IST | Updated: Oct 18, 2025, 02:37 IST

The cheapest countries to live in 2025 include Egypt, Nepal, Pakistan, Libya, Bangladesh, and more, with monthly costs starting under $400. These countries offer affordable housing, food, and transport, making living comfortable for those with tighter budgets. 

Egypt - Monthly Cost Around $384
1 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Egypt - Monthly Cost Around $384

Egypt is one of the cheapest countries to live in with a monthly cost around $384. Its low housing costs, inexpensive food, and affordable transport make daily life easy on the wallet. Despite growing cities like Cairo, costs stay balanced due to local wages and prices for goods.

Nepal - Low Cost With Rich Culture
2 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Nepal - Low Cost With Rich Culture

Nepal offers a monthly cost similar to Egypt’s at about $384. It attracts those who want spiritual beauty alongside affordability. The low cost of food, housing, and services coupled with welcoming communities makes Nepal very budget-friendly.

Pakistan - Affordable Living at around $387 per Month
3 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Pakistan - Affordable Living at around $387 per Month

Pakistan has a monthly cost of living around $387. Large cities like Karachi and Lahore offer services anywhere between ultra-affordable to mid-range prices. Basic utilities and groceries are inexpensive, preserving low overall living costs.

Libya - Cost of Living around $404
4 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Libya - Cost of Living around $404

Though not often considered, Libya’s monthly living costs hover around $404. Most expenses remain low due to local incomes and available housing. Stability and access to amenities will affect future trends and affordability.

Bangladesh - Around $413 Monthly Expenses
5 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Bangladesh - Around $413 Monthly Expenses

Bangladesh remains affordable with living costs near $413 monthly. Its density and rapid development balance with low prices for food and housing. The large garment industry supports local buying power.

Afghanistan - Low Cost but Challenges Exist
6 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Afghanistan - Low Cost but Challenges Exist

Afghanistan costs about $426 monthly to live in. While prices are low, factors like security and infrastructure shape the real experience. Prices for basics are low, but localized situations may affect living quality.

Bhutan - Affordable with Unique Heritage
7 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Bhutan - Affordable with Unique Heritage

Bhutan has a cost of living around $429 monthly. Its rich culture and environment provide an attractive backdrop for inexpensive day-to-day life. The government balances tourism with preserving affordability.

Vietnam - Affordable
8 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Vietnam - Affordable

Vietnam is ranked as one of the highly affordable. The cost of living in Vietnam for 2025 is relatively low, with a comfortable lifestyle for one person.

Algeria - Around $467 Monthly Cost
9 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Algeria - Around $467 Monthly Cost

In Algeria, living costs near $467 a month, influenced by affordable utilities and housing. Economic reforms may shift costs, but it remains within reach for many.

Eswatini - Small Nation, $502 Monthly Cost
10 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Eswatini - Small Nation, $502 Monthly Cost

Eswatini in Southern Africa has monthly costs near $502. It benefits from low housing prices and living expenses though smaller economy size limits some services.

Trending Photo

3I/ATLAS looming observations - Three Jupiter probes gearing up to spot interstellar comet
8

3I/ATLAS looming observations - Three Jupiter probes gearing up to spot interstellar comet

Top 10 countries with the most expensive real estate markets in 2025
10

Top 10 countries with the most expensive real estate markets in 2025

Top 10 countries with the most billionaires in 2025
10

Top 10 countries with the most billionaires in 2025

‘Asia to Africa’: Top 10 countries with the lowest cost of living in 2025
10

‘Asia to Africa’: Top 10 countries with the lowest cost of living in 2025

From Muttiah Muralitharan to Ravichandran Ashwin, 5 bowlers fastest to 400 Test wickets
5

From Muttiah Muralitharan to Ravichandran Ashwin, 5 bowlers fastest to 400 Test wickets