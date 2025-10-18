/‘Asia to Africa’: Top 10 countries with the lowest cost of living in 2025

The cheapest countries to live in 2025 include Egypt, Nepal, Pakistan, Libya, Bangladesh, and more, with monthly costs starting under $400. These countries offer affordable housing, food, and transport, making living comfortable for those with tighter budgets.
Egypt is one of the cheapest countries to live in with a monthly cost around $384. Its low housing costs, inexpensive food, and affordable transport make daily life easy on the wallet. Despite growing cities like Cairo, costs stay balanced due to local wages and prices for goods.
Nepal offers a monthly cost similar to Egypt’s at about $384. It attracts those who want spiritual beauty alongside affordability. The low cost of food, housing, and services coupled with welcoming communities makes Nepal very budget-friendly.
Pakistan has a monthly cost of living around $387. Large cities like Karachi and Lahore offer services anywhere between ultra-affordable to mid-range prices. Basic utilities and groceries are inexpensive, preserving low overall living costs.
Though not often considered, Libya’s monthly living costs hover around $404. Most expenses remain low due to local incomes and available housing. Stability and access to amenities will affect future trends and affordability.
Bangladesh remains affordable with living costs near $413 monthly. Its density and rapid development balance with low prices for food and housing. The large garment industry supports local buying power.
Afghanistan costs about $426 monthly to live in. While prices are low, factors like security and infrastructure shape the real experience. Prices for basics are low, but localized situations may affect living quality.
Bhutan has a cost of living around $429 monthly. Its rich culture and environment provide an attractive backdrop for inexpensive day-to-day life. The government balances tourism with preserving affordability.
Vietnam is ranked as one of the highly affordable. The cost of living in Vietnam for 2025 is relatively low, with a comfortable lifestyle for one person.
In Algeria, living costs near $467 a month, influenced by affordable utilities and housing. Economic reforms may shift costs, but it remains within reach for many.
Eswatini in Southern Africa has monthly costs near $502. It benefits from low housing prices and living expenses though smaller economy size limits some services.