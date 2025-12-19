/'As AQI worsens': 7 hill stations within 350 km of Delhi to escape pollution

Delhi NCR’s air quality index plummeted to a new low as it is recorded as the worst since 2018. Delhiites have been waking up to dense smog since the beginning of the month. The residents are complaining of shortness of breath, sore throat, burning sensations in the eyes, etc. As air quality in slips into the ‘severe’ zone, the urge to step away from the smog becomes less indulgence and more necessity. Fortunately, the lower Himalayas and surrounding hill regions offer comparatively better and cleaner air, forested slopes and cooler temperatures within a day’s drive. Here is a list of destinations which are closer to Delhi, places where nature, heritage and fresh mountain air take precedence, making them ideal winter retreats.