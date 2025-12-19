/'As AQI worsens': 7 hill stations within 350 km of Delhi to escape pollution

As air quality in slips into the ‘severe’ zone, the urge to step away from the smog becomes less indulgence and more necessity.
Delhi NCR’s air quality index plummeted to a new low as it is recorded as the worst since 2018. Delhiites have been waking up to dense smog since the beginning of the month. The residents are complaining of shortness of breath, sore throat, burning sensations in the eyes, etc. As air quality in slips into the ‘severe’ zone, the urge to step away from the smog becomes less indulgence and more necessity. Fortunately, the lower Himalayas and surrounding hill regions offer comparatively better and cleaner air, forested slopes and cooler temperatures within a day’s drive. Here is a list of destinations which are closer to Delhi, places where nature, heritage and fresh mountain air take precedence, making them ideal winter retreats.
Often called the Queen of the Hills, Mussoorie sits just under 300 km from Delhi. Beyond Mall Road, areas such as Landour offer walking trails, colonial-era churches and panoramic views of the Doon Valley. While the area sees significant tourist influx during winters, the winter mornings are crisp, and AQI levels remain significantly better than the plains.
Dhanaulti is located near Mussoorie but far less visited, it is about 320 km from Delhi and it is surrounded by deodar forests and eco parks. At over 2,200 metres, this place is known for clear skies, low traffic and minimal commercial activity, making it a calm alternative for travellers seeking silence and clean air.
Kanatal remains largely off the tourist radar despite its accessibility from Delhi. The region is popular for forest walks in its lush forests and breathtaking sunset views of the snow-clad Himalayan peas and camping. Its altitude and limited development help maintain better air quality throughout winter.
A peaceful, colonial-era cantonment hill station, Lansdowne is characterised by pine forests, colonial architecture and well-maintained roads. The town’s controlled development and military presence have preserved its natural surroundings, keeping pollution levels low even during peak season. It is about 260 km from Delhi.
Kasauli is a compact hill town located just 290 kms from Delhi, which is known for its heritage buildings with Victorian architecture and forested walking paths. Situated in the Shivalik range, it benefits from consistent mountain breezes and remains quieter than larger Himachal destinations during winter.
Less crowded than nearby Nainital, Bhimtal is just 334 km from Delhi. The scenic lake town in Uttarakhand offers lakeside views, tea gardens, birdlife and gentle hiking routes. The surrounding hills and reduced vehicular congestion make it a cleaner, more relaxed option for a winter escape.
A small village near Nainital, Pangot which is only 321 kms from Delhi, is renowned for birdwatching, oak forests and uninterrupted views of the snow-capped mountain peaks. With limited accommodation this place has diverse flora and wildlife and minimal traffic, it offers one of the purest mountain environments within driving distance of Delhi.