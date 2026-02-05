The expiry of the New START Treaty removes the last limits on US and Russian nuclear arsenals. With inspections halted and warhead caps gone, fears of a new arms race grow, involving China and threatening global stability and nuclear non-proliferation efforts.
The last nuclear treaty between the two powers, the New Start agreement, ended on Thursday (Feb 5), formally releasing both Moscow and Washington from a raft of restrictions on their nuclear arsenals and triggering fears of a global arms race
The new START Treaty was signed between Russia and the US in 2010 and was extended to 2026. The limits deployed nuclear warheads and strategic delivery systems
The UN secretary general, António Guterres, urged the US and Russia to quickly sign a new nuclear arms control deal. He called the expiry of STRAT treaty a “grave moment for international peace and security.”“For the first time in more than half a century, we face a world without any binding limits on the strategic nuclear arsenals of … the two states that possess the overwhelming majority of the global stockpile of nuclear weapons,” Guterres said in a statement. He said New Start and other arms control treaties had “drastically improved the security of all peoples.”
In a world plagued by war and conflicts, the treaty provided for 18 annual on-site inspections and constant data exchanges. Without these, both nations must rely on satellite intelligence and "worst-case assessments" for strategic planning. Without the treaty, both sides can now increase their deployed warheads by "uploading" them onto existing missiles
The limit of 1,550 deployed strategic warheads no longer exists, meaning both can legally produce and deploy as many as they choose. Apart from Russia and the US, now China is also a part of a dangerous arms race. Beijing is projected to reach over 1,000 warheads by 2030, moving away from its historical "minimal deterrent" posture. Experts also expect a race in advanced technology, including hypersonic missiles, AI-enabled command systems, and missile defense projects
Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)The expiration undermines the 1968 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which is based on the promise that nuclear powers will eventually disarm. The fear of US and Russia may force non-nuclear countries to develop their own nuclear deterrents.