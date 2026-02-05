The UN secretary general, António Guterres, urged the US and Russia to quickly sign a new nuclear arms control deal. He called the expiry of STRAT treaty a “grave moment for international peace and security.”“For the first time in more than half a century, we face a world without any binding limits on the strategic nuclear arsenals of … the two states that possess the overwhelming majority of the global stockpile of nuclear weapons,” Guterres said in a statement. He said New Start and other arms control treaties had “drastically improved the security of all peoples.”