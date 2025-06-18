/‘Antonov, Boeing, Airbus, and more’: Top 6 biggest cargo planes in the world

The world’s biggest cargo planes, like the Antonov An-225, Boeing 747-8F, and Airbus Beluga XL. Built for heavy loads and long distances, these giant aircraft carry everything from tanks to space parts and are key to global transport and logistics.
The largest cargo planes ever built are marvels of engineering, designed to carry huge loads across continents. These giants include the Antonov An-225, An-124, Boeing 747-8F, Lockheed C-5 Galaxy, Airbus BelugaXL, and Airbus A300-600ST. Built by Antonov, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Airbus, each has set records for size and capacity.
The Antonov An-225 Mriya, built by Antonov in Ukraine, was the world’s largest and heaviest cargo plane. It could carry over 250,000 kg and had six engines. The An-225 was used for massive loads, including space shuttles, before being destroyed in 2022.
The Antonov An-124 Ruslan, also from Antonov, is still in service today. With a capacity of up to 150,000 kg, it is a favourite for moving heavy equipment worldwide. Its nose opens for easy loading, making it vital for both military and commercial missions.
Built by Boeing in the USA, the 747-8F is the largest version of the famous 747. It can carry up to 132,600 kg and is used by cargo airlines everywhere. Its long range and huge cargo hold make it a workhorse for global freight.
The Lockheed C-5 Galaxy, made by Lockheed Martin in the USA, is one of the biggest military cargo planes. It can carry 127,459 kg and is used by the US Air Force to transport tanks, helicopters, and relief supplies worldwide.
The Airbus BelugaXL, built in Europe by Airbus, is famous for its unique whale-shaped design. It can carry 50,500 kg and is mainly used to move large aircraft parts between factories. Its wide cargo bay fits even the biggest wings.
The Airbus A300-600ST Beluga, also made by Airbus, was the first of the Beluga series. With a capacity of 47,000 kg, it helped transport oversized loads across Europe. Its design inspired the newer, larger BelugaXL.