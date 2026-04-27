/‘Another year of wars’: Global military spending reaches nearly $2.9 trillion in 2025 – Check top spenders, India’s position

Germany was the fourth-largest defence spender, with an increase of 24 per cent in 2025. The expenditure was raised to $114 billion. Spain recorded a sharp increase in defence expenditure of 50 per cent, to $40.2 billion. This comes as the military spending of the country is observed at more than two per cent of the GDP for the first time since 1994. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom recorded a decrease by 2 per cent to $89 billion, while France’s spending increased by 1.5 per cent to $68 billion.