/'Another Vietnam': Why Uncle Sam's ground invasion of Venezuela could turn deadly for US Army

The dense, tropical jungles of Venezuela, particularly in the south and along the borders, present the same fundamental problem that haunted the US in Vietnam: tanks are rendered largely useless. The M1 Abrams, a 70-ton behemoth, is designed for open desert warfare (like Iraq). In the perpetually wet, muddy, and claustrophobic Venezuelan jungle, it would quickly sink into the soft earth, get entangled in thick vegetation, or simply be unable to manoeuvre off the few existing roads. A bogged-down tank becomes a stationary, multi-million dollar target for a well-placed, low-cost rocket-propelled grenade (RPG).