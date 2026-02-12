LOGIN
'Another option...': Trump urges Netanyahu for continued nuclear talks, but Vance issues BIG warning to Iran - What's happening

Trump urged continued Iran talks during his Feb 11 meeting with Netanyahu, while warning of tough action if no deal is reached. Netanyahu stressed Israel’s security concerns. Iran signaled openness to nuclear curbs for sanctions relief but said its missile program is non-negotiable.

US President Donald Trump met Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu on Feb 11 in Washington and insisted that negotiations with Iran must continue even if deal is not sealed. If it can, I let the prime minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be," Trump told Netanyahu. The meeting between the two leaders lasted for three hours.

Netanyahu met Trump for the seventh time since he returned to office last year. IN a statement, Netanyahu's office said that the two sides addressed negotiations with Iran, Gaza, and regional developments. "The prime minister emphasized Israel’s security needs in the context of the negotiations, and the two agreed to maintain close coordination and ongoing communication." He did not give any other specific details about the meeting or discussion around Iran.

US Vice President JD Vance warned Iran and said that there is "another option on the table" if Tehran fails to cut a deal that ensures the nation will not have nuclear weapons.

Iran said that it is prepared to discuss curbs on its nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions. However, it has said that its ballistic missile program is "are non-negotiable."

Trump has expressed hopes that Washington and Tehran can strike a "great deal" but he also warned that another armada is headed near Iran. He is not ruling out the option of striking Iran. "Either we will make a deal or we will have to do something very tough like last time," he said.

Iran and the US are looking to hold a second round of talks. First round of talks took place in Muscat, Oman on February 6, with Iran describing it as a "good start." However, Iran said that it had little trust in Washington, and even doubted that the US side was taking renewed negotiations seriously. It also warned about "destructive" influence of Netanyahu in the talks and urged America to act independently.

