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'Always ready': How long can the USS Abraham Lincoln stay at sea?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Apr 06, 2026, 01:11 IST | Updated: Apr 06, 2026, 01:11 IST

Powered by dual nuclear reactors, the USS Abraham Lincoln has an unlimited range. Its sea endurance is limited only by a 90-day food supply for 5,000 personnel and the need to restock aviation fuel.

25-year operational range
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(Photograph: Canva)

25-year operational range

The USS Abraham Lincoln is powered by two A4W nuclear reactors. This advanced propulsion system gives the Nimitz-class carrier a virtually unlimited range. It can sail the world's oceans for about 25 years before its reactors require a massive refuelling overhaul.

Carries 90-day food supply
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Carries 90-day food supply

While the ship never runs out of fuel, its human crew needs constant provisions. The carrier holds enough food and critical supplies to sustain its personnel for up to 90 days without needing to dock or accept external deliveries.

Sustains 5,000 crew members
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(Photograph: northropgrumman.com)

Sustains 5,000 crew members

Operating the colossal warship requires an enormous workforce. The vessel accommodates roughly 5,000 personnel, combining the core ship's company and the embarked air wing. The galleys work around the clock, serving thousands of meals daily.

3 million fuel gallons
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(Photograph: AFP)

3 million fuel gallons

The nuclear reactors power the ship, but the strike fighter jets require traditional fuel. The carrier stores over three million gallons of aviation fuel in its massive tanks. This ensures its air wing can launch continuous sorties during prolonged deployments.

50-year total service lifespan
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(Photograph: AFP)

50-year total service lifespan

The US Navy designed the Nimitz-class carriers to dominate the seas for half a century. Following its mid-life refuelling and complex overhaul completed in 2017, the USS Abraham Lincoln is fully equipped to remain on active duty until the 2040s.

30 knots top speed
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30 knots top speed

Despite weighing over 100,000 tonnes fully loaded, the nuclear reactors provide immense thrust. The carrier can reach top speeds exceeding 30 knots, or about 34 miles per hour. This speed allows it to rapidly redeploy to global flashpoints like the Middle East.

Resupplies every 7 days
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Resupplies every 7 days

To remain at sea indefinitely during major deployments, the carrier relies on underway replenishment. Support ships pull alongside the carrier while it is moving to transfer fresh food, mail, and aviation fuel. This keeps the warship engaged in its mission.

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