/'All over woman on the floor': Shocking photos of former Prince Andrew reignite fury as pressure to testify mounts!

Fresh disclosures from the United States have once again placed former Prince Andrew at the centre of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, reigniting questions that have dogged the British royal family for years. Newly released files from the US Justice Department have revived scrutiny of Andrew’s conduct, prompting renewed political pressure for him to testify before the US Congress.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday said the disgraced royal should testify in the US about the late American sex offender's crimes, “I’ve always said anybody that has got information should be prepared to share that information in whatever form they are asked to do that,” Starmer told reporters, according to AFP. Speaking later to Reuters, he added: “You can’t be victim centred if you’re not prepared to do that.”
The latest batch of files shows Andrew maintained regular contact with Epstein for more than two years after the financier’s 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor, contradicting earlier claims. Reuters reported that the correspondence included discussions of social meetings and potential business dealings.
Among the disclosures are redacted photographs appearing to show Andrew crouching over and touching the waist of an unidentified woman lying on the floor. AFP described separate undated images showing him kneeling over a woman while staring directly at the camera. No context, date or location has been provided for the photographs.
Emails from August 2010 reveal Epstein proposing dinners with women, including a “26, Russian, clever, beautiful, trustworthy” woman, whom he suggested Andrew meet in London. Andrew eventually replied he "would be delighted to see her". It is unclear if such a meeting took place. In another exchange, Epstein spoke of needing “private time”, to which Andrew replied they could have “dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy”, AFP reported.
Andrew has long denied wrongdoing and previously said he cut ties with Epstein after a 2010 visit to New York. However, later court documents showed continued communication. He did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the latest revelations, while Buckingham Palace declined to comment.
The 65-year-old son of Queen Elizabeth II stepped back from royal duties in 2019. King Charles III stripped the former Prince of titles, evicting him from royal residence over Epstein ties.
Virginia Giuffre, who died last year, alleged she was trafficked to have sex with Andrew when she was 17. Andrew settled her lawsuit in 2022 without admitting guilt. Her claims have continued to shape public anger in Britain. US lawmakers have repeatedly sought Andrew’s testimony. Last November, 16 Democratic members of Congress called for a transcribed interview. With each new disclosure, that demand has only grown louder.