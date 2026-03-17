'Alive, DEAD, gay, on life support..': Iran’s missing supreme leader mystery deepens - 7 claims about Mojtaba Khamenei so far

According to The Sun, sources claim Khamenei is in intensive care, on a ventilator and unable to breathe unaided after suffering severe injuries in the strike. One source alleged he is in a coma, stating: “His brain is in a very low state of consciousness… he would be dead without the ventilator.” These claims, while widely circulated, remain unverified. According to these accounts, the 56-year-old leader was placed in an intensive care unit and is unable to breathe unaided, requiring a ventilator. The source also said that he suffered the loss of at least one leg, and sustained severe internal injuries, including damage to the liver and stomach.