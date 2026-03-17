'Alive, DEAD, gay, on life support..': Iran’s missing supreme leader mystery deepens - 7 claims about Mojtaba Khamenei so far

Long regarded as a powerful but low-profile figure with deep links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mojtaba’s sudden elevation has coincided with an unprecedented information vacuum.
After the killing of Ali Khamenei in the opening strikes of the war between Iran and the United States–Israel alliance, Tehran swiftly elevated his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, to the supreme leadership. Yet, within days, the narrative fractured. Last week, Pentagon chief, Pete Hegseth indicated the new leader was believed to have been wounded, while his complete absence from public view has intensified scrutiny. Long regarded as a powerful but low-profile figure with deep links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mojtaba’s sudden elevation has coincided with an unprecedented information vacuum.
Amid mounting speculation over his whereabouts, Mojtaba Khamenei issued a statement on Monday without appearing publicly. Carried by Iranian state media, the brief message said officials appointed by his father, Ali Khamenei, would remain in their posts and “continue to carry on with their work.” He also appointed Mohsen Rezaei as a military adviser. Mojtaba has not been seen since succeeding his father, killed in US–Israel strikes. A previous statement in his name had vowed to “avenge the blood” of those killed.
According to The Sun, sources claim Khamenei is in intensive care, on a ventilator and unable to breathe unaided after suffering severe injuries in the strike. One source alleged he is in a coma, stating: “His brain is in a very low state of consciousness… he would be dead without the ventilator.” These claims, while widely circulated, remain unverified. According to these accounts, the 56-year-old leader was placed in an intensive care unit and is unable to breathe unaided, requiring a ventilator. The source also said that he suffered the loss of at least one leg, and sustained severe internal injuries, including damage to the liver and stomach.
US President Donald Trump has openly cast doubt on Khamenei’s status. “We don’t know… if he’s dead or not,” he said, adding, “nobody’s seen him, which is unusual.” He referenced reports suggesting severe injury, noting: “A lot of people are saying that he’s badly disfigured… other people are saying he’s dead.”
Iranian authorities have consistently rejected claims of severe injury. In a post on his Telegram channel, son of Iranian President, Yousef Pezeshkian had earlier said he had checked with informed contacts and was told that Mojtaba Khamenei is “safe and sound.” State media has described him only as a “wounded veteran” without detailing injuries, while officials maintain he is in a secure location for safety reasons. Reports citing Iranian sources also suggest he is alert but limiting communication. Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi similarly dismissed concerns, maintaining there are no issues regarding his condition.
A report by Al-Jarida claims Mojtaba Khamenei was transferred to Russia on March 12, aboard a Russian military aircraft for advanced medical care after being severely injured in the initial strike. The report alleges the move followed an offer from Vladimir Putin, citing the need for specialised treatment unavailable in wartime Iran. It suggests he is under constant monitoring at a high-security facility. However, Russian authorities have neither confirmed nor denied the claim, and no independent verification has emerged.
A striking feature of the current situation is the absence of any direct public role by Mojtaba Khamenei despite being named Supreme Leader. He has not appeared on camera, delivered a speech, or been seen at official events since the war began. Statements attributed to him have instead been issued through state media and read out by presenters, raising questions about his direct involvement. At the same time, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is widely reported to be overseeing military operations, including missile and drone strikes. This has led to assessments that day-to-day decision-making may be concentrated within military leadership, creating a system where authority is exercised without visible leadership at the top.
A separate and highly controversial set of claims has emerged from reporting by New York Post, citing unnamed US intelligence officials and a White House insider. According to the report, Donald Trump was briefed on allegations regarding Mojtaba Khamenei’s personal life, with the intelligence described as coming from a “protected source”. The report claims Trump reacted with surprise, saying “we don’t know” key details about Iran’s leadership, though accounts of his reaction vary. It further alleges past personal relationships and inappropriate behaviour during medical treatment. However, these claims remain entirely unverified, have not been corroborated by independent sources, and are widely viewed as part of a broader information war surrounding Iran’s leadership during the conflict.