/'Aliens are coming': Top 10 Baba Vanga predictions for 2026 that you won’t believe

Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga has long been at the centre of eerie prophecies. Here’s a look at 10 chilling forecasts attributed to the so-called ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans’.
Some sources say that Baba Vanga predicted a large-scale war beginning in 2026, possibly involving major powers and spreading across continents. If true, the implications would be massive for global geopolitics and security. However, the prediction is vague about which countries, when exactly it starts and how it unfolds, making it more a symbolic warning than a precise timeline.
According to popular attribution, she foresaw earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and extreme climate events in 2026 that could impact a significant portion of the planet’s land area (7-8 per cent). While major disasters happen regularly, the scale and the specific figure are not verifiable from original sources.
Another prediction claims that by 2026 AI will reach a point where it starts dominating key decisions, industries and perhaps even human lives. This reflects wider contemporary concerns, but attributing it to Vanga rests on interpretation of her cryptic statements rather than explicit documented prophecy.
Some widely circulated media reports say Vanga predicted that in 2026 humans will make contact with aliens, a large spacecraft entering Earth’s atmosphere, perhaps in November of that year. This is highly speculative and there is no scientific grounding or verification of this prediction.
Some interpretations of her predictions suggest that a powerful leader will emerge from Russia (or where Russia influences) who may be described as “Lord of the World” or master of global affairs in 2026. This again is broad and open-ended, lacking time-bound or detailed specification.
Media commentary attributes a prediction of a serious financial crisis: potentially a collapse or sharp correction in world currency systems, banking failures and high inflation in 2026. This prediction resonates with economic anxieties but is not sourced to a direct quote from Vanga and is very general.
Some reports say she predicted that gold prices might behave unexpectedly in 2026, some say gold might lose its safe-haven status, others say it will spike. For example, a claim that gold would become “useless” in the face of a cash crash. As with the other items, there is no verified textual source linking this to Vanga.
Beyond specific disasters, Vanga is reportedly attributed with predicting that 2026 will mark a turning point in climate change and environment-linked catastrophes: floods, droughts, extreme weather, shifting two-thirds of ecosystems. This aligns with broader scientific warnings, but its linkage to Vanga is ambiguous.
Some media summaries claim she foresaw 2026 as the year where China (or an Asian power) would gain major dominance, including control over Taiwan or expansion in the South China Sea, triggering large geopolitical shifts. Again, as is common with many prophecies, the attribution is loose.
Finally, some sources attribute to her the prediction that technology disruption (robots/automation), combined with environmental and political crises, would lead to migrations, large-scale social unrest or transformation of societies in 2026. This is a catch-all category encompassing many fragmented predictions.