In a shocking deviation from sectarian lines, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) has issued a public directive urging its historical rivals, Iran and its proxy militias, to set aside their differences and focus fire on a single target: the USS Abraham Lincoln. The terror group’s statement frames the US aircraft carrier not just as a military adversary, but as the "head of the snake" that must be severed to stop Western influence in the Middle East, effectively offering a temporary truce to Tehran in exchange for American blood.