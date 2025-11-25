/'AI Bubble vs Dot-Com Crash': 7 data-backed similarities and differences

Despite the similarities, experts emphasise critical differences that separate the AI surge from the dot-com bubble. For one, many leading AI firms today already generate real revenue, have proven business models and serve enterprise/government customers, as opposed to many dot-com companies that were essentially speculative start-ups. Additionally, the scale of infrastructure adoption and commercialisation of AI across sectors gives the current wave a stronger business-foundation than much of the early internet boom. These distinctions suggest the current moment may be less prone to a total collapse, though risks still exist.