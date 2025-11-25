/'AI Bubble vs Dot-Com Crash': 7 data-backed similarities and differences

Beginning around 2022 and accelerating into 2024–25, artificial intelligence emerged as the primary focus of investors, tech firms and governments alike.
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the dot-com bubble saw internet-based companies flood into stock markets with incredibly high valuations despite lacking profit or robust business models. At its peak, the Nasdaq Composite reached roughly 5,048 in March 2000 before tumbling dramatically in the following years, wiping out trillions of dollars in market value and grassroots investor wealth. This era serves as a clear reference point when assessing whether today’s technology surge mirrors a similar speculative excess.
Beginning around 2022 and accelerating into 2024–25, artificial intelligence emerged as the primary focus of investors, tech firms and governments alike. Capital poured into firms building large language models, generative-AI tools, AI infrastructure and chip design, resulting in sky-rocketing stock valuations, high investor expectations and a narrative that AI would transform entire industries. The intensity of this focus and surge in capital draws immediate comparison to the fervour seen during the dot-com era.
There are clear and compelling parallels between the dot-com bubble and the current AI boom: both are driven by transformative technological promises, vast amounts of venture and public investment, and companies with lofty valuations relative to earnings or profits. Analysts have flagged striking echoes, including inflated expectations, speculative business models and a reliance on future growth rather than current performance. Some financial institutions, such as Goldman Sachs, have publicly acknowledged that the current markets show “echoes of the dot-com era”.
Despite the similarities, experts emphasise critical differences that separate the AI surge from the dot-com bubble. For one, many leading AI firms today already generate real revenue, have proven business models and serve enterprise/government customers, as opposed to many dot-com companies that were essentially speculative start-ups. Additionally, the scale of infrastructure adoption and commercialisation of AI across sectors gives the current wave a stronger business-foundation than much of the early internet boom. These distinctions suggest the current moment may be less prone to a total collapse, though risks still exist.
While few respected analysts are outright calling the current phase a bubble ready to burst, many are sounding alarms regarding elevated valuations, concentration of gains among a few companies and potential over-investment in speculative ventures. Institutions like the Bank of England and the IMF have both flagged AI-related stock valuations as “stretched” and warned of heightened downside risk in the years ahead. The warnings underscore that though the AI wave may not collapse entirely, sharp corrections are plausible.
The real danger lies less in the broad existence of AI and more in how investment is allocated, how business models perform and whether valuations are justified. Companies without clear revenue or sustainably differentiated technology may under-deliver and face sharp valuation re-ratings. Furthermore, the market’s reliance on a handful of mega-cap AI stocks creates systemic risk: if one major company stumbles, it could trigger broader market reckoning. Investors must watch for over-hyped companies, weak fundamentals and asset concentration.
For investors today, the key takeaway is that while AI presents genuine long-term growth opportunities, it is not a free pass to assume continued rapid gains without risk. Smart investing in this era means being selective, focusing on companies with solid business fundamentals, manageable valuations and diversified portfolios. Furthermore, awareness of potential correction signals and risk management becomes more important as the market cycles evolve. Being prepared is more important than chasing the hype.
The current AI investment surge shares important structural and psychological traits with the dot-com bubble, but it also diverges in meaningful ways: stronger business models, real revenue and broader industry integration. While a complete collapse is not the base scenario, the probability of sharp corrections is non-trivial. Investors should stay informed, stay diversified and approach the enthusiasm with healthy scepticism.