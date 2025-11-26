/'AI boom isn't a bubble': JP Morgan report backs market surge with strong fundamentals

According to the report, forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios for listed AI companies have actually fallen over the past three years, even as earnings-per-share estimates have more than doubled.
A new JP Morgan analysis concludes that the ongoing surge in AI-related investments is supported by strong financial fundamentals rather than speculative mania. The bank finds no evidence of an AI bubble forming at this stage. While sharp inflows and high expectations could create bubble-like conditions in the future, JP Morgan states that today’s AI rally is being driven by genuine earnings power, deep capital expenditure and accelerating adoption across industries.
According to the report, forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios for listed AI companies have actually fallen over the past three years, even as earnings-per-share estimates have more than doubled. This dynamic, lower valuations alongside higher profits, suggests the sector’s financial strength and contradicts the classic warning signs of a speculative asset bubble. JP Morgan notes that this valuation behaviour is fundamentally different from past bubble eras, where prices rose dramatically without corresponding earnings support.
Another key finding is that the aggregate cash flow from operations for major AI firms exceeds their capital expenditures and dividend payouts. In simple terms, these companies are paying for AI expansion through their own operational cash, not by borrowing money. This stands in sharp contrast to historical bubbles, such as the dot-com era, where companies relied heavily on cheap financing and speculative capital.
JP Morgan says that financial innovation in the AI ecosystem is accelerating, with new models emerging in areas like private equity, energy contracts and venture capital. However, the bank finds no evidence of deteriorating underwriting standards or reckless financing, which often precede widespread asset bubbles. The report emphasises that financial strength remains a central pillar behind today’s AI growth cycle.
Supporting infrastructure for AI, especially data centres, remains exceptionally tight. The report highlights that data centre vacancy rates have fallen to an all-time low of 1.6 per cent, and about 75 per cent of capacity currently under construction is already pre-leased. This indicates robust demand, high utilisation and little risk of overcapacity. Key components across the computing, power and data-centre supply chains remain scarce relative to demand, reinforcing that expansion is driven by real usage.
Recent earnings reports from major technology companies confirm that AI is now materially contributing to revenue growth. This direct link between AI adoption and corporate performance further strengthens JP Morgan’s conclusion: AI spending today is supported by measurable returns, unlike past periods when investment raced ahead of real demand.
JP Morgan draws parallels with the UK railway mania of the 1840s and the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s, both saw capacity built far ahead of demand, leading to crashes. However, in the AI cycle, capacity is lagging behind demand, not overshooting it. The report notes the absence of cheap speculative capital, weak balance sheets or inflated financing structures, classic ingredients of bubbles. Today’s AI surge, JP Morgan concludes, is powered by fundamental earnings expansion, not speculative assumptions about future revolutions.