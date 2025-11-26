/'AI boom isn't a bubble': JP Morgan report backs market surge with strong fundamentals

Supporting infrastructure for AI, especially data centres, remains exceptionally tight. The report highlights that data centre vacancy rates have fallen to an all-time low of 1.6 per cent, and about 75 per cent of capacity currently under construction is already pre-leased. This indicates robust demand, high utilisation and little risk of overcapacity. Key components across the computing, power and data-centre supply chains remain scarce relative to demand, reinforcing that expansion is driven by real usage.