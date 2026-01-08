/‘Agni-V’s cold-launch capability’: What makes it uniquely reliable

Agni-V's cold-launch system uses pressurized gas for ejection, protecting the launcher and allowing rapid, reliable strikes from any terrain.
The cold-launch system allows the Agni-V to be stored in a hermetically sealed canister for several years. This "wooden round" configuration ensures the missile is always ready for a rapid launch sequence.
The missile is housed in a maraging steel canister that protects it from harsh environmental conditions. This specialized enclosure reduces maintenance needs and significantly increases the missile's shelf life.
A gas generator at the bottom of the canister provides a force of up to 370 tonnes to eject the missile. The 50-tonne missile is pushed to a height of about 30 metres before the first-stage engine ignites.
By igniting the rocket motor only after ejection, the cold-launch system prevents heat damage to the mobile launcher. This allows the launch vehicle to be reused and ensures its survival during a strategic conflict.
The cold-launch technology enables Agni-V to be fired from relatively unprepared strips or even confined spaces. This flexibility makes the missile highly mobile and much harder for adversaries to detect or track.
Igniting the motor mid-air eliminates the need for complex jet deflectors on the launch platform. This design reduces the weight and complexity of the mobile launcher, enhancing its overall reliability.
The canister-based system allows the missile to be launched in just a few minutes from "stop-to-launch". This quick-reaction capability is essential for India's credible second-strike options under its nuclear policy.