LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'Affordable to operate': Why F-16 is world's most exported fighter jet?

'Affordable to operate': Why F-16 is world's most exported fighter jet?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 13, 2025, 20:14 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 20:14 IST

The F-16 is the world’s most exported fighter jet due to its affordable cost, low maintenance, easy upgrades, and high performance. Used by over 25 countries, it stays popular for defence and budget needs. Discover more about its global success below.

The F-16’s
1 / 7
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

The F-16’s

Lockheed Martin’s F-16 Fighting Falcon flies in more than 25 air forces with over 4,600 built since 1978. It is the most exported and widely used fighter jet. Experts say its all-round ability, lower buying price, and easy maintenance drive its global popularity.

Affordable to Buy and Use
2 / 7
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Affordable to Buy and Use

According to defence sources, a F-16 costs about $25–70 million, which is far less than newer jets like the F-35. Flying an F-16 costs about $8,000 to $27,000 per hour, making it much cheaper to run than twin-engine or stealth fighters. This helps air forces control budgets year after year.

Low Maintenance and Spare Parts
3 / 7
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Low Maintenance and Spare Parts

Reports show F-16s need less crew and fewer working hours to stay ready around 16 maintenance hours per flight hour but are still easier to service than other high-tech jets. Standardised parts and simple design help cut costs. Many countries share a maintenance network, so parts and repairs are faster and cheaper.

Performance Meets Simplicity
4 / 7
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Performance Meets Simplicity

The F-16 has a powerful single engine, modern radar, agile flight controls, and up to 11 weapon stations, balancing performance with reliability. With upgrades like AESA radar and new displays, it stays up-to-date and battle-ready, according to Lockheed Martin.

Easy to Upgrade
5 / 7
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Easy to Upgrade

The F-16 is easy to upgrade with new weapons, radar, and cockpit systems without buying a whole new fleet. Air forces can fit in over 180 weapons and pods, and the jet’s structure can last 12,000 flight hours over 40 years of service life.

Widespread Exports and Production
6 / 7
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Widespread Exports and Production

Export deals, US diplomacy, and local assembly lines mean F-16s fit many needs around the world from NATO to Asia and the Middle East. Recent production keeps pace with rising demand, with over 100 orders in 2025.

Why So Many Countries Trust the F-16
7 / 7
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Why So Many Countries Trust the F-16

With its proven combat record, simple controls, and worldwide spare parts, the F-16 lets air forces modernise quickly and affordably. Its trusted track record for both air-to-air and ground missions.

Trending Photo

'Affordable to operate': Why F-16 is world's most exported fighter jet?
7

'Affordable to operate': Why F-16 is world's most exported fighter jet?

From Kapil Sharma to Johnny Lever: India’s Highest Paid Bollywood Comedians
9

From Kapil Sharma to Johnny Lever: India’s Highest Paid Bollywood Comedians

13,123-foot deep structures in Antarctica prove an integral belief about the icy continent
6

13,123-foot deep structures in Antarctica prove an integral belief about the icy continent

An anti-universe in rewind: Big Bang birthed two worlds, ours and a twin
6

An anti-universe in rewind: Big Bang birthed two worlds, ours and a twin

Independence day 2025: THESE heroes defined India’s fight for freedom – check details inside
7

Independence day 2025: THESE heroes defined India’s fight for freedom – check details inside