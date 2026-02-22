Taliban warns of a “calculated response” after Pakistan’s strikes on alleged militant camps, which Kabul says killed civilians. With tensions escalating and border crossings like Torkham and Chaman likely shut, fears of a fresh conflict between the two neighbours are rising.
In a statement, the Taliban-led government has vowed of 'calculated response' as its Ministry of National Defense condemned the action in the strongest possible terms. It said that it will undertake “appropriate and measured response” at a suitable time. “Pakistani military, and such repeated acts of aggression will never be able to conceal their internal shortcomings,” it said, terming the incident “blatant violation of Afghanistan’s national sovereignty and clear breach of international law.”
This comes after Pakistan said that it has carried out strikes on seven sites along the border region targeting what it called “terrorist hideouts.” It also said that it "has carried out intelligence-based selective targeting of seven terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Pakistani Taliban" and its affiliates in the border region
Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement on X said that Pakistan “bombed our civilian compatriots in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, martyring and wounding dozens of people, including women and children.” Mujahid added, “Pakistani special military circles have once again trespassed into Afghan territory. Last night, they bombed our civilian compatriots in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, killing and wounding dozens of people, including women and children. Pakistani generals compensate for their country's security weaknesses through such crimes.”
Pakistan and Afghanistan border conflict has increased after Taliban authorities retook control in Kabul in 2021. Suicide bombings in Pakistan have derailed the relations further. In Oct 2025, both sides were locked in deadliest border clashes in years.
A retaliatory attack by the Taliban puts the region at risk of another conflict. Key transit points such as Torkham and Chaman are expected to remain closed.