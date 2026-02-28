/'Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and more': List of cities attacked by Iran in missile retaliation against US-Israel

Multiple loud explosions rocked the Emirati cities of Abu Dhabi and Dubai as Iranian forces targeted the Al Dhafra Air Base, which houses US military personnel.
Following the preemptive US-Israeli assault, Iran immediately launched a massive wave of ballistic missiles toward Israeli territory. Air raid sirens blared across Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and northern Israel as the IDF activated its air defense systems to intercept the projectiles. The Israeli government declared a nationwide state of emergency, instructing citizens to remain close to fortified shelters.
In a direct strike against American naval dominance in the Persian Gulf, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted the Juffair area in Manama. This district hosts the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet. Local sources and regional media confirmed multiple blasts, with thick plumes of smoke seen rising from the vicinity of the strategic naval base.
Multiple loud explosions rocked the Emirati cities of Abu Dhabi and Dubai as Iranian forces targeted the Al Dhafra Air Base, which houses US military personnel. While the UAE's air defense systems successfully intercepted several incoming ballistic missiles, reports indicate at least one fatality in Abu Dhabi, with rapid blasts shaking residential areas and shattering windows near the Corniche.
The Iranian retaliatory wave extended into the Qatari capital of Doha, explicitly targeting the sprawling Al Udeid Air Base. This facility serves as the critical forward headquarters for US Central Command (CENTCOM). Qatar's defense ministry confirmed the interception of incoming missiles, and the immediate threat prompted the US Embassy in Doha to issue urgent shelter-in-place warnings.
Witnesses in Kuwait reported loud booms and bright flashes lighting up the sky as Iranian missiles targeted the Ali Al Salem Air Base and other prominent US military installations. The strikes forced Kuwaiti defense forces to rapidly engage the aerial threats and led to the immediate suspension of commercial aviation across the country's airspace.
The conflict's spillover directly threatened Jordanian airspace, with Iranian missiles reportedly targeting US military sites situated near Amman. The severe and immediate security threat forced the US Embassy in Jordan to mandate a strict, indefinite shelter-in-place protocol for all American citizens and diplomatic personnel residing in the capital.
Rounding out the sweeping regional retaliation, heavy explosions were reported over the Saudi capital of Riyadh. While the Kingdom swiftly and strongly condemned the Iranian attacks across the Gulf nations, the blasts over Riyadh underscored the sheer geographic scale of Iran's missile barrage as Tehran sought to overwhelm allied radar and defense systems across the entire Arabian Peninsula.