LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and more': List of cities attacked by Iran in missile retaliation against US-Israel

'Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and more': List of cities attacked by Iran in missile retaliation against US-Israel

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Feb 28, 2026, 16:11 IST | Updated: Feb 28, 2026, 16:11 IST

Multiple loud explosions rocked the Emirati cities of Abu Dhabi and Dubai as Iranian forces targeted the Al Dhafra Air Base, which houses US military personnel. 

 

1. Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, Israel
1 / 7

1. Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, Israel

Following the preemptive US-Israeli assault, Iran immediately launched a massive wave of ballistic missiles toward Israeli territory. Air raid sirens blared across Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and northern Israel as the IDF activated its air defense systems to intercept the projectiles. The Israeli government declared a nationwide state of emergency, instructing citizens to remain close to fortified shelters.

2. Manama, Bahrain
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Manama, Bahrain

In a direct strike against American naval dominance in the Persian Gulf, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted the Juffair area in Manama. This district hosts the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet. Local sources and regional media confirmed multiple blasts, with thick plumes of smoke seen rising from the vicinity of the strategic naval base.

3. Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Multiple loud explosions rocked the Emirati cities of Abu Dhabi and Dubai as Iranian forces targeted the Al Dhafra Air Base, which houses US military personnel. While the UAE's air defense systems successfully intercepted several incoming ballistic missiles, reports indicate at least one fatality in Abu Dhabi, with rapid blasts shaking residential areas and shattering windows near the Corniche.

4. Doha, Qatar
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

4. Doha, Qatar

The Iranian retaliatory wave extended into the Qatari capital of Doha, explicitly targeting the sprawling Al Udeid Air Base. This facility serves as the critical forward headquarters for US Central Command (CENTCOM). Qatar's defense ministry confirmed the interception of incoming missiles, and the immediate threat prompted the US Embassy in Doha to issue urgent shelter-in-place warnings.

5. Kuwait City, Kuwait
5 / 7
(Photograph: Pexels)

5. Kuwait City, Kuwait

Witnesses in Kuwait reported loud booms and bright flashes lighting up the sky as Iranian missiles targeted the Ali Al Salem Air Base and other prominent US military installations. The strikes forced Kuwaiti defense forces to rapidly engage the aerial threats and led to the immediate suspension of commercial aviation across the country's airspace.

6. Amman, Jordan
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

6. Amman, Jordan

The conflict's spillover directly threatened Jordanian airspace, with Iranian missiles reportedly targeting US military sites situated near Amman. The severe and immediate security threat forced the US Embassy in Jordan to mandate a strict, indefinite shelter-in-place protocol for all American citizens and diplomatic personnel residing in the capital.

7. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
7 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

7. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Rounding out the sweeping regional retaliation, heavy explosions were reported over the Saudi capital of Riyadh. While the Kingdom swiftly and strongly condemned the Iranian attacks across the Gulf nations, the blasts over Riyadh underscored the sheer geographic scale of Iran's missile barrage as Tehran sought to overwhelm allied radar and defense systems across the entire Arabian Peninsula.

Trending Photo

World War 3? Understanding the 'Axis and Allied' powers in US led Israel-Iran middle east conflict
7

World War 3? Understanding the 'Axis and Allied' powers in US led Israel-Iran middle east conflict

‘US vs Iran’: Why Iran chose the US military base in Bahrain as one of its primary targets?
7

‘US vs Iran’: Why Iran chose the US military base in Bahrain as one of its primary targets?

Brothers in terrorism? Pakistan defies US, backs Iran's 'Right to Retaliate' amid its own bombing campaign against Afghanistan
7

Brothers in terrorism? Pakistan defies US, backs Iran's 'Right to Retaliate' amid its own bombing campaign against Afghanistan

Khamenei escapes first wave of US‑Israel bombing: 5 places where he could be hiding right now
7

Khamenei escapes first wave of US‑Israel bombing: 5 places where he could be hiding right now

‘Bombardment across Gulf’: Iran targets US base in Bahrain with maximum power
7

‘Bombardment across Gulf’: Iran targets US base in Bahrain with maximum power