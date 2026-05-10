The Pentagon's AARO uses strict criteria to classify UAPs as 'unresolved' on the WAR.GOV database. These objects must exhibit hypersonic acceleration, zero thermal signatures, transmedium travel, and active sensor jamming, defying known physics.
Before releasing files to the 2026 WAR.GOV database, the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office filters raw military telemetry through a strict technical matrix. If an object's recorded flight data completely bypasses conventional aerospace physics, AARO officially tags the case as 'unresolved'.
To earn an 'unresolved' status, a craft must demonstrate instantaneous acceleration without any visible propulsion system. Radar logs must show the object reaching hypersonic speeds in milliseconds, a manoeuvre that would generate gravitational forces lethal to human pilots.
Modern US fighter jets use advanced Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) sensors to track the massive heat friction of enemy aircraft. AARO classifies a craft as an anomaly if it executes hypersonic flight while maintaining an inexplicably cold thermal signature with zero exhaust plumes.
A hallmark of a truly unresolved UAP is the ability to operate across multiple domains without structural failure. Declassified Navy files document glowing spheres seamlessly transitioning from high-altitude airspace directly into the ocean without losing speed or changing acoustic signatures.
The Pentagon's strictest criteria involve the targeted defeat of multibillion-dollar American tracking systems. A craft is flagged as a high-level anomaly if it actively jams Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars while remaining visually verifiable to nearby fighter pilots.
AARO specifically cross-references the telemetry against the known developmental capabilities of adversary nations like China and Russia. If the flight characteristics exceed the absolute limits of modern material science and global military budgets, the object is declared an unknown threat.
By publishing these strict 'unresolved' metrics, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is stripping away decades of intelligence secrecy. The US government is now leveraging this data to urgently solicit private-sector aerospace engineers to decode these impossible physics.