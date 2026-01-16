/‘92 million jobs at risk’: How Davos 2026 plans to fix the global skills gap

The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026, to be held in Davos from January 19 to 23, 2026, focuses on the "Intelligent Age" and its impact on the global workforce. Leaders are prioritising reskilling, "Agentic AI" adaptation, and the value of human-centric soft skills.
The core economic theme of Davos 2026 is the transition into the "Intelligent Age". Delegates will discuss how AI is moving beyond simple automation to becoming an autonomous driver of productivity, fundamentally changing how businesses operate.
According to the Future of Jobs Report 2025, 92 million existing jobs face displacement by 2030. However, the same report predicts the creation of 170 million new roles, driven by digital and green transitions, resulting in a net positive but disruptive shift.
The Forum estimates that nearly 40 per cent of current workforce skills will become obsolete within five years. The agenda prioritises the "Reskilling Revolution", aiming to equip over 600 million people with future-ready skills to prevent a massive labour crisis.
A key topic is the shift to "Agentic AI", where systems can independently plan and execute complex workflows. This evolution threatens mid-level coordination roles, pushing humans to move into higher-level strategic and creative positions.
As algorithms handle technical tasks, human-centric skills are rising in value. The Forum highlights that traits like empathy, leadership, and creative thinking are the new competitive advantage, as these remain difficult for even advanced AI to replicate.
The Youth Pulse 2026 survey reveals that 57 per cent of young people rank employment as their primary concern. Leaders at Davos are tasked with ensuring that the "AI generation" is not left behind by the very technology they are most eager to adopt.
Discussions will link the AI revolution to the green transition. The fastest-growing roles are projected to be in renewable energy and digital technology, prompting governments to align their education policies with these expanding industries.