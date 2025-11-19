LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /‘$82.5 million’: Why the F-35A fighter jet is so expensive

‘$82.5 million’: Why the F-35A fighter jet is so expensive

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 19, 2025, 20:41 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 20:41 IST

The F-35A costs an average of $82.5 million excluding its $20.4 million engine. Stealth technology, advanced sensors, complex manufacturing, inflation, and high maintenance costs all contribute to making it one of the most expensive fighter jets globally.

$82.5 Million: The Base Price of the F-35A
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

$82.5 Million: The Base Price of the F-35A

Lockheed Martin states the average flyaway cost of the F-35A - the conventional takeoff and landing variant - is $82.5 million, excluding the engine. This cost reflects production lots 15 through 17.

Cutting-Edge Stealth Technology
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Cutting-Edge Stealth Technology

The F-35A incorporates advanced stealth features like radar-absorbing materials and design shapes, enabling it to evade enemy detection, which adds significantly to production costs.

Sophisticated Sensor and Avionics Suite
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Sophisticated Sensor and Avionics Suite

The jet features sensor fusion and advanced avionics that provide pilots comprehensive situational awareness, data processing, and electronic warfare capabilities. These state-of-the-art electronics increase price points.

Complex Manufacturing and Assembly
4 / 7
(Photograph: Reuters)

Complex Manufacturing and Assembly

The F-35 is produced with over two million parts, requiring international supply chains, precise engineering, and extensive quality control, all contributing to its steep price.

Engine Cost Separate at $20.4 Million
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Engine Cost Separate at $20.4 Million

The Pratt & Whitney F135 engine, required for the F-35’s power, is separately priced at roughly $20.4 million per unit. It accounts for a large portion of the jet’s operational capability and cost.

Inflation and Raw Material Prices Impact
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Inflation and Raw Material Prices Impact

Recent contracts show that inflation and rising raw material costs have increased the unit price slightly, though Lockheed Martin states this increase is below inflation rates overall.

High Operational and Maintenance Costs
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

High Operational and Maintenance Costs

Beyond purchase price, the F-35’s operational and maintenance costs contribute heavily to its lifetime expense, estimated at $1.5 trillion globally for the entire program by 2070. These costs include technical support, upgrades, and training.

Trending Photo

‘$82.5 million’: Why the F-35A fighter jet is so expensive
7

‘$82.5 million’: Why the F-35A fighter jet is so expensive

F-35 operators: Top 7 countries flying the US stealth jet
7

F-35 operators: Top 7 countries flying the US stealth jet

F-35 fighter jet: Why Saudi Arabia is eyeing this US stealth fighter
7

F-35 fighter jet: Why Saudi Arabia is eyeing this US stealth fighter

50 years of Rajinikanth: From a bus conductor to superstar - journey of Thalaiva | In pics
5

50 years of Rajinikanth: From a bus conductor to superstar - journey of Thalaiva | In pics

Top 7 countries with the most fighter airbases: Is India among top 7?
7

Top 7 countries with the most fighter airbases: Is India among top 7?