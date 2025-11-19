/‘$82.5 million’: Why the F-35A fighter jet is so expensive

The F-35A costs an average of $82.5 million excluding its $20.4 million engine. Stealth technology, advanced sensors, complex manufacturing, inflation, and high maintenance costs all contribute to making it one of the most expensive fighter jets globally.
Lockheed Martin states the average flyaway cost of the F-35A - the conventional takeoff and landing variant - is $82.5 million, excluding the engine. This cost reflects production lots 15 through 17.
The F-35A incorporates advanced stealth features like radar-absorbing materials and design shapes, enabling it to evade enemy detection, which adds significantly to production costs.
The jet features sensor fusion and advanced avionics that provide pilots comprehensive situational awareness, data processing, and electronic warfare capabilities. These state-of-the-art electronics increase price points.
The F-35 is produced with over two million parts, requiring international supply chains, precise engineering, and extensive quality control, all contributing to its steep price.
The Pratt & Whitney F135 engine, required for the F-35’s power, is separately priced at roughly $20.4 million per unit. It accounts for a large portion of the jet’s operational capability and cost.
Recent contracts show that inflation and rising raw material costs have increased the unit price slightly, though Lockheed Martin states this increase is below inflation rates overall.
Beyond purchase price, the F-35’s operational and maintenance costs contribute heavily to its lifetime expense, estimated at $1.5 trillion globally for the entire program by 2070. These costs include technical support, upgrades, and training.