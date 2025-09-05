LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /‘7 Earth-type planets’: Could Voyager 2 drift into TRAPPIST-1 star system?

‘7 Earth-type planets’: Could Voyager 2 drift into TRAPPIST-1 star system?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 02:16 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 02:16 IST

The TRAPPIST-1 system, discovered in 2017, contains seven rocky exoplanets orbiting a cool red dwarf star about 40 light years from Earth.

Distance to TRAPPIST-1
1 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Distance to TRAPPIST-1

Voyager 2 is currently around 20 billion kilometres from Earth. TRAPPIST-1, by contrast, lies nearly 380 trillion kilometres away. Even at its present speed, it would take over 700,000 years to reach the system.

The Star Itself
2 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

The Star Itself

TRAPPIST-1 is a small red dwarf in the constellation Aquarius. Its low temperature and dim light make it difficult to observe, but its compact planetary system has generated enormous scientific interest.

The Seven Planets
3 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

The Seven Planets

All seven TRAPPIST-1 planets are rocky, similar in size to Earth or Venus. At least three orbit in the habitable zone, where conditions could permit liquid water on the surface.

Voyager’s Condition by Then
4 / 7

Voyager’s Condition by Then

By the time it could theoretically approach TRAPPIST-1, Voyager 2 would no longer have power to operate instruments or communicate. It would simply be a silent relic drifting through the system.

Potential Encounters
5 / 7

Potential Encounters

If Voyager 2 passed through the planetary plane, it could theoretically skim near one of the exoplanets. Gravity assists might alter its path, just as Jupiter and Saturn once did in our Solar System.

Alien Perspective
6 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Alien Perspective

For any hypothetical civilisation in TRAPPIST-1, Voyager would appear as an ancient artefact. The Golden Record on board would act as a message from a long-vanished species across space and time.

Symbolic Meaning
7 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Symbolic Meaning

Even without functioning instruments, the idea of Voyager drifting into a system with seven Earth-like planets symbolises humanity’s first tiny step towards exploring habitable worlds beyond our Sun.

Trending Photo

'At 55,000 kmph': What if Voyager 1 & 2 collide with a Dyson Sphere?
7

'At 55,000 kmph': What if Voyager 1 & 2 collide with a Dyson Sphere?

'8.6 light years away: Could Voyager 2 ever meet Sirius, the brightest star in Earth’s sky?
7

'8.6 light years away: Could Voyager 2 ever meet Sirius, the brightest star in Earth’s sky?

'444 light years away': Voyager 1 could pass Pleiades, the Seven Sisters of Taurus in 100 millions years
7

'444 light years away': Voyager 1 could pass Pleiades, the Seven Sisters of Taurus in 100 millions years

‘7 Earth-type planets’: Could Voyager 2 drift into TRAPPIST-1 star system?
7

‘7 Earth-type planets’: Could Voyager 2 drift into TRAPPIST-1 star system?

7 things that could happen if 'Voyager 2' gets pulled into a new star system
7

7 things that could happen if 'Voyager 2' gets pulled into a new star system