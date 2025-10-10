/'6th gen fighter jets': 5 hypersonic science facts you won’t believe

Traditional jet engines struggle to operate efficiently at hypersonic speeds due to the need for supersonic airflow within the engine. Scramjet (supersonic combustion ramjet) technology addresses this by allowing combustion to occur while maintaining supersonic airflow, enabling efficient propulsion at speeds exceeding Mach 5. This advancement is crucial for the development of hypersonic aircraft, as it allows for sustained high-speed flight without the need for complex and heavy propulsion systems.

