'6000 A320 Grounded': 10 times an Airbus jet has crashed

Published: Nov 29, 2025, 08:35 IST | Updated: Nov 29, 2025, 08:35 IST

The worldwide grounding of Airbus A320 aircraft after a critical software–hardware alert has shaken flyers everywhere and for good reason. The A320 may be one of the safest jets ever built, but Airbus aircraft have faced multiple deadly crashes over the decades, each caused by very different failures: sensor faults, automation misunderstandings, pilot error, weather, or rare mechanical issues.

While none of these past tragedies were caused by the newly discovered A320 computer vulnerability, the recall has forced aviation experts to revisit Airbus’s accident history to understand one crucial question: How do modern Airbus jets fail when something goes wrong and what can past crashes teach us today?

Here are 10 major times an Airbus jet has crashed, and what each event revealed about the limits of aircraft technology, training, and safety.

1. Air France Flight 447 — Airbus A330-203 (2009)
1. Air France Flight 447 — Airbus A330-203 (2009)

One of the most famous Airbus crashes. The A330 stalled over the Atlantic after pitot tubes froze, giving incorrect airspeed to the computers. The aircraft entered aerodynamic stall and was not recovered. All 228 on board died.

2. Air Inter Flight 148 — Airbus A320 (1992)
2. Air Inter Flight 148 — Airbus A320 (1992)

An early A320 crash caused by pilot confusion over autopilot descent modes during approach to Strasbourg Airport. The aircraft impacted a mountain. 87 of 96 people died.

3. Germanwings Flight 9525 — Airbus A320-211 (2015)
3. Germanwings Flight 9525 — Airbus A320-211 (2015)

The co-pilot deliberately locked the captain out of the cockpit and intentionally crashed the plane into the French Alps. All 150 passengers and crew were killed. (Not a technical failure — but an Airbus jet crash.)

4. American Airlines Flight 587 — Airbus A300-600 (2001)
4. American Airlines Flight 587 — Airbus A300-600 (2001)

The A300 crashed shortly after takeoff from JFK. Cause: excessive rudder inputs by the first officer, leading to aerodynamic overload and separation of the vertical stabilizer. All 260 onboard plus 5 on the ground died.

5. Turkish Airlines Flight 1951 — Airbus A310-324 (1999)
5. Turkish Airlines Flight 1951 — Airbus A310-324 (1999)

An A310 crashed on approach to Vienna due to pilot error and improper landing configuration. The captain lost control during a botched go-around maneuver.

6. Iran Aseman Airlines Flight 3704 — Airbus A320 (2018)
6. Iran Aseman Airlines Flight 3704 — Airbus A320 (2018)

A domestic Iranian A320 crashed into Mount Dena due to weather + navigation issues, killing all 66 people onboard.

7. XL Airways Germany Flight 888T — Airbus A320 (2008)
7. XL Airways Germany Flight 888T — Airbus A320 (2008)

A test flight crashed into the Mediterranean after angle-of-attack sensors were left taped during cleaning, causing wrong stall warnings and loss of control. All 7 crew died.

8. TAM Airlines Flight 3054 — Airbus A320-233 (2007)
8. TAM Airlines Flight 3054 — Airbus A320-233 (2007)

The A320 overran the runway at São Paulo Congonhas after one thrust lever was left in the reverse position while the other remained in climb power. The aircraft could not decelerate and crashed into a building, killing 199 people.

9. Air China Flight 129 — Airbus A300B4-605R (2002)
9. Air China Flight 129 — Airbus A300B4-605R (2002)

Crashed during go-around in Busan, South Korea, due to pilot disorientation in poor weather. 129 of 166 on board died.

10. Airbus A400M Test Flight Crash — Airbus A400M Atlas (2015)
10. Airbus A400M Test Flight Crash — Airbus A400M Atlas (2015)

A brand-new A400M crashed on a test flight in Seville, Spain due to incorrectly configured engine control software, which caused three of four engines to fail after liftoff. Four crew members were killed.

