/'6000 A320 Grounded': 10 times an Airbus jet has crashed

The worldwide grounding of Airbus A320 aircraft after a critical software–hardware alert has shaken flyers everywhere and for good reason. The A320 may be one of the safest jets ever built, but Airbus aircraft have faced multiple deadly crashes over the decades, each caused by very different failures: sensor faults, automation misunderstandings, pilot error, weather, or rare mechanical issues.
While none of these past tragedies were caused by the newly discovered A320 computer vulnerability, the recall has forced aviation experts to revisit Airbus’s accident history to understand one crucial question: How do modern Airbus jets fail when something goes wrong and what can past crashes teach us today?
Here are 10 major times an Airbus jet has crashed, and what each event revealed about the limits of aircraft technology, training, and safety.
One of the most famous Airbus crashes. The A330 stalled over the Atlantic after pitot tubes froze, giving incorrect airspeed to the computers. The aircraft entered aerodynamic stall and was not recovered. All 228 on board died.
An early A320 crash caused by pilot confusion over autopilot descent modes during approach to Strasbourg Airport. The aircraft impacted a mountain. 87 of 96 people died.
The co-pilot deliberately locked the captain out of the cockpit and intentionally crashed the plane into the French Alps. All 150 passengers and crew were killed. (Not a technical failure — but an Airbus jet crash.)
The A300 crashed shortly after takeoff from JFK. Cause: excessive rudder inputs by the first officer, leading to aerodynamic overload and separation of the vertical stabilizer. All 260 onboard plus 5 on the ground died.
An A310 crashed on approach to Vienna due to pilot error and improper landing configuration. The captain lost control during a botched go-around maneuver.
A domestic Iranian A320 crashed into Mount Dena due to weather + navigation issues, killing all 66 people onboard.
A test flight crashed into the Mediterranean after angle-of-attack sensors were left taped during cleaning, causing wrong stall warnings and loss of control. All 7 crew died.
The A320 overran the runway at São Paulo Congonhas after one thrust lever was left in the reverse position while the other remained in climb power. The aircraft could not decelerate and crashed into a building, killing 199 people.
Crashed during go-around in Busan, South Korea, due to pilot disorientation in poor weather. 129 of 166 on board died.
A brand-new A400M crashed on a test flight in Seville, Spain due to incorrectly configured engine control software, which caused three of four engines to fail after liftoff. Four crew members were killed.