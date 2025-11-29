/'6000 A320 Grounded': 10 times an Airbus jet has crashed

The worldwide grounding of Airbus A320 aircraft after a critical software–hardware alert has shaken flyers everywhere and for good reason. The A320 may be one of the safest jets ever built, but Airbus aircraft have faced multiple deadly crashes over the decades, each caused by very different failures: sensor faults, automation misunderstandings, pilot error, weather, or rare mechanical issues.

While none of these past tragedies were caused by the newly discovered A320 computer vulnerability, the recall has forced aviation experts to revisit Airbus’s accident history to understand one crucial question: How do modern Airbus jets fail when something goes wrong and what can past crashes teach us today?

Here are 10 major times an Airbus jet has crashed, and what each event revealed about the limits of aircraft technology, training, and safety.