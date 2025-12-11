The Boeing AH-64 Apache has defined the modern attack helicopter. From the battlefields of the Middle East to Indo-Pacific deployments, it has remained the aircraft militaries rely on most for not just precision strikes but also close air support and battlefield dominance. Today, the latest AH-64E variant, described by Boeing as the world’s 'most advanced multi-role combat helicopter for the US Army and a growing number of global defense forces'. It combines unmatched firepower, cutting-edge sensors and multi-domain connectivity that keep it at the forefront of modern warfare.