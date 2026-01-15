LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /-60°C with winds at 300 km/h: Why Greenland’s ice sheet is one of the most dangerous places on Earth

-60°C with winds at 300 km/h: Why Greenland’s ice sheet is one of the most dangerous places on Earth

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jan 15, 2026, 18:37 IST | Updated: Jan 15, 2026, 18:37 IST

The Greenland Ice Sheet covers 80 per cent of the island. Beneath its white surface lie hidden crevasses, deadly moulins, and lakes that drain instantly. With winds hitting 300 km/h and temperatures plunging to -60°C, it remains one of the most hostile places on Earth.

Hidden crevasses. The invisible death traps
1 / 7

Hidden crevasses. The invisible death traps

The ice moves constantly, cracking open fissures called crevasses that can be hundreds of feet deep. These are often covered by thin 'snow bridges', making them invisible to trekkers who can fall into the blue abyss without warning.

The Piteraq winds Hurricanes of the North
2 / 7

The Piteraq winds Hurricanes of the North

Greenland experiences 'Piteraqs', terrifying katabatic winds that rush down from the ice sheet's summit. These gravity-driven storms can reach speeds of 300 km/h (186 mph), strong enough to destroy buildings and hurl heavy equipment like toys.

Deadly Moulins Vertical rivers to the bottom
3 / 7

Deadly Moulins Vertical rivers to the bottom

Summer meltwater carves vertical shafts called 'moulins' that spiral hundreds of metres down to the bedrock. Slipping into one is fatal, as they swallow millions of gallons of water and anything else caught in their current instantly.

Exploding lakes: Supraglacial lakes drain in hours
4 / 7

Exploding lakes: Supraglacial lakes drain in hours

Massive lakes of meltwater form on the surface, but they can vanish overnight. When the ice beneath them cracks, the entire lake drains into the sheet in a matter of hours, releasing energy equivalent to an atomic bomb and fracturing the surface for miles.

Total whiteouts Losing the horizon
5 / 7

Total whiteouts Losing the horizon

Storms can create 'whiteout' conditions where the sky and ground blend perfectly. In this disorientation, explorers lose all sense of direction and balance, often walking in circles or stumbling into hazards they physically cannot see.

The Apex Predator Polar bears on the ice
6 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

The Apex Predator Polar bears on the ice

While they mostly hunt on sea ice, polar bears frequently venture onto the ice sheet's edges. As climate change melts their coastal habitat, these starving 500kg predators are moving further inland, posing a lethal threat to anyone in their path.

The ice sheet is roughly 2,400 kilometres
7 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

The ice sheet is roughly 2,400 kilometres

The ice sheet is roughly 2,400 kilometres long with zero infrastructure. If an accident happens deep in the interior, rescue helicopters are hours or even days away, meaning minor injuries or equipment failures often turn into fatal disasters.

Trending Photo

BRICS vs NATO countries: Who is more powerful? Military comparison
7

BRICS vs NATO countries: Who is more powerful? Military comparison

'High-tech Arctic defence': Greenland’s radar, drones, and NATO’s northern shield
7

'High-tech Arctic defence': Greenland’s radar, drones, and NATO’s northern shield

‘U.S. Arctic Ambitions’: How far can Trump go to seize Greenland?
7

‘U.S. Arctic Ambitions’: How far can Trump go to seize Greenland?

-60°C with winds at 300 km/h: Why Greenland’s ice sheet is one of the most dangerous places on Earth
7

-60°C with winds at 300 km/h: Why Greenland’s ice sheet is one of the most dangerous places on Earth

LIVE | WPL 2026, Match 8 UPW vs MI: Warriorz win toss and bowl vs MI
3

LIVE | WPL 2026, Match 8 UPW vs MI: Warriorz win toss and bowl vs MI