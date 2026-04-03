Alongside Taragiri, the Indian Navy also commissioned INS Aridhaman, a nuclear‑powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) that bolsters India’s sea‑based nuclear deterrent. The vessel is the third indigenously built SSBN in the Navy’s fleet, following INS Arihant and INS Arighaat, and its induction means India now has three operational SSBNs, enabling a continuous at‑sea deterrence posture for the first time. INS Aridhaman displaces around 7,000 tonnes and can carry ballistic missiles, forming a key component of India’s strategic nuclear triad. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the submarine’s name as “not a word, but power,” reflecting its importance to national security and deterrence capabilities.