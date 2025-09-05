'50,000°C but no fire?': Voyager redefined our understanding of heat while being in firewall

Any future spacecraft crossing into interstellar space will need to consider these charged particle environments. Studying such regions is essential for predicting how plasma shields might behave around other stars.
Voyager 1 reported plasma temperatures in the range of 30,000–50,000 °C at the edge of the Solar System, in a region scientists call the “firewall.” Unlike on Earth, this extreme heat exists without flames or combustion.
In deep space, heat refers to the kinetic energy of particles, not visible fire. The low density of particles in interstellar plasma means they rarely collide, so there is no flame, only fast-moving ions and electrons.
The firewall appears near the heliopause, where solar wind meets interstellar matter. Instead of mixing smoothly, the two regions form a turbulent boundary where particles are energised to unusually high levels.
Voyager does not measure heat directly. Its plasma wave subsystem interprets oscillations in charged particles, converting them into temperature readings. These indirect measurements revealed the surprising 50,000 °C values.
This discovery reshapes our understanding of how the Sun’s protective bubble interacts with the galaxy. It suggests the heliopause is not a calm barrier but a dynamic, energetic transition zone.
By documenting “heat without fire,” Voyager has broadened the meaning of temperature in space physics. The finding shows that human concepts of heat are Earth-centred, while in space, energy takes different and less intuitive forms.