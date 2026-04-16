/'5,200,000 barrels/day': Iran war pushes US close to net oil exporter status for first time since World War II!

Energy trade routes are shifting as buyers diversify away from politically exposed suppliers. The United States has increased crude exports to Europe and Asia, filling gaps left by sanctions and OPEC+ production changes. Around 2.4 million barrels per day, or 47 per cent of US exports, went to Europe last week, while 1.49 million barrels per day, or 37 per cent, headed to Asia, up from 30 per cent a year earlier, according to Kpler data. Buyers included the Netherlands, Japan, France, Germany and South Korea. According to Reuters, a cargo of 500,000 barrels is also en route to Turkey, marking the first US shipment there in at least a year, reflecting widening global demand for US crude.