  '5,000 soldiers but no Delta Force': Why the USS Abraham Lincoln doesn't have the US's most trained special forces

'5,000 soldiers but no Delta Force': Why the USS Abraham Lincoln doesn't have the US's most trained special forces

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Feb 02, 2026, 15:55 IST | Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 15:55 IST

The USS Abraham Lincoln carries 5,000 sailors, not Army soldiers. Delta Force stays on land at Fort Liberty for rapid air deployment. For sea-based special ops, the Navy uses SEAL Team 6, keeping Army units for ground raids.

5,000 Personnel: Sailors vs Soldiers
1 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

5,000 Personnel: Sailors vs Soldiers

The USS Abraham Lincoln carries roughly 5,000 people, but they are technically not ‘soldiers’. This term specifically refers to the US Army. The carrier is a US Navy vessel, manned by sailors and Marine Corps aircrews. They manage flight operations and nuclear reactors, not infantry ground combat.

Service Branch: Army vs Navy
2 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Service Branch: Army vs Navy

Delta Force is the US Army’s primary Tier 1 special missions unit. Aircraft carriers are the sovereign territory of the US Navy. While the branches work together in Joint Operations, Army units do not permanently live on Navy ships. Each service maintains its own distinct logistics and command structures.

Maritime Ops: SEALs vs Delta
3 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Maritime Ops: SEALs vs Delta

For elite special operations at sea, the US military relies on the Naval Special Warfare Development Group (DEVGRU), commonly known as SEAL Team 6. Delta Force specialises in land-based hostage rescue and counter-terrorism. The Navy prefers its own SEALs for maritime environments and ship-board raids.

Base Location: Fort Liberty vs Sea
4 / 10
(Photograph: Picryl)

Base Location: Fort Liberty vs Sea

Delta Force operators live and train at Fort Liberty (formerly Fort Bragg) in North Carolina. They require specialised shooting houses, mock-up towns, and airfields for constant training. Confined quarters on a ship at sea would severely limit their ability to practise complex urban warfare drills daily.

Deployment Speed: Flying vs Sailing
5 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Deployment Speed: Flying vs Sailing

Aircraft carriers patrol the oceans at about 30 knots (56 km/h), which is effective for presence but slow for urgent crises. Delta Force deploys by air from the US within hours. They fly directly to the target area on transport jets rather than waiting weeks on a ship patrolling the ocean.

The Real Infantry: Marines on Board
6 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The Real Infantry: Marines on Board

If the carrier strike group needs ground troops, it relies on the US Marine Corps. Marine fighter squadrons (VMFA) fly F-35C jets from the deck, and nearby amphibious ships carry Marine Expeditionary Units. These Marines are the designated naval infantry, distinct from the Army’s Delta Force.

Mission Focus: Airstrikes vs Raids
7 / 10
(Photograph: AI)

Mission Focus: Airstrikes vs Raids

The USS Abraham Lincoln is built to launch aircraft that destroy targets from hundreds of kilometres away. Its main weapon is the Carrier Air Wing. Delta Force operates up close, kicking down doors and gathering intelligence on the ground. The two platforms serve completely different tactical purposes in war.

Cost Factor: Readiness vs Loitering
8 / 10
(Photograph: Canva)

Cost Factor: Readiness vs Loitering

Training a single Delta operator costs millions of dollars (approx Rs 15-20 crore). Keeping these highly specialised troops idle on a ship for months would be a waste of valuable military resources. They are kept on high alert at land bases, ready to deploy only when a specific high-value target is identified.

Joint Operations: Guest vs Resident
9 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Joint Operations: Guest vs Resident

Delta Force may land on a carrier for a specific mission, such as a staging point for a helicopter raid. However, they act as temporary guests, leaving immediately after the job is done. They do not integrate into the ship’s company or perform daily shipboard duties like the sailors do.

Secret Units: Known vs Unknown
10 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Secret Units: Known vs Unknown

The US government rarely acknowledges where Delta Force is operating. Even if a small team were secretly on board for a specific operation, it would never appear on public manifests. However, standard protocol dictates that carriers are not the home of the Army’s secret warriors.

