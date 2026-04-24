/'$47 billion industry': How marijuana reclassification under Trump could reshape the US cannabis industry

Cannabis stocks initially rose following the announcement, with companies such as Tilray Brands and Canopy Growth seeing gains before markets stabilised. According to Reuters, US-listed shares of cannabis companies jumped between 6 per cent and 13 per cent following the decision, but later reversed their gains. Tilray chief executive Irwin Simon described the move to Reuters as “a pivotal moment for the United States”. The Trump administration also said it was jump-starting the process for reclassifying marijuana more broadly, setting a hearing to begin in late June.