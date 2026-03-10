/'400+ km range, deadly, all-domain ops': What is PrSM missile & why did US deploy it for the first time in Iran war?

The conflict has involved missile and drone strikes across multiple countries and has intensified concerns over energy security and regional stability. According to reports citing officials in the region, the conflict has already resulted in significant casualties.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.