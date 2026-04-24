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‘4,000 eggs for a crew of 5,000’: How many eggs do sailors on the USS Abraham Lincoln eat each day?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Apr 25, 2026, 24:21 IST | Updated: Apr 25, 2026, 24:21 IST

Feeding the 5,000 sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln is a monumental logistical challenge. To maintain high energy levels for demanding flight deck operations and continuous patrols, naval culinary specialists prepare massive quantities of food, including 4,000 eggs every single day.

A floating city of 5,000
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(Photograph: AI)

A floating city of 5,000

The USS Abraham Lincoln houses roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines. Feeding this massive crew requires an intense, round-the-clock culinary operation.

4,000 eggs every day
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(Photograph: AI)

4,000 eggs every day

To provide a high-protein breakfast, the ship's culinary specialists cook approximately 4,000 eggs daily to meet the immense dietary demands.

High-energy requirements
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(Photograph: AI)

High-energy requirements

Flight deck crews burn thousands of calories during their gruelling 12-hour shifts. Eggs offer a vital, efficient protein source to keep them alert and energised.

Continuous food preparation
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(Photograph: AI)

Continuous food preparation

Naval chefs work in continuous shifts to prepare up to 17,000 total meals a day. Breakfast preparations begin long before sunrise to ensure the food is ready.

Resupplying while at sea
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(Photograph: AI)

Resupplying while at sea

To maintain this massive consumption rate, the carrier receives fresh egg deliveries via helicopters from supply ships during mid-ocean replenishments.

Boosting sailor morale
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Boosting sailor morale

A freshly cooked, hearty breakfast is considered absolutely essential for maintaining crew morale during long, stressful months deployed overseas.

The scale of naval logistics
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

The scale of naval logistics

Cooking 4,000 eggs daily highlights the incredible supply chain required to keep a 100,000-tonne warship fully operational in hostile waters.

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