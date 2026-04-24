/‘4,000 eggs for a crew of 5,000’: How many eggs do sailors on the USS Abraham Lincoln eat each day?

Feeding the 5,000 sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln is a monumental logistical challenge. To maintain high energy levels for demanding flight deck operations and continuous patrols, naval culinary specialists prepare massive quantities of food, including 4,000 eggs every single day.
The USS Abraham Lincoln houses roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines. Feeding this massive crew requires an intense, round-the-clock culinary operation.
To provide a high-protein breakfast, the ship's culinary specialists cook approximately 4,000 eggs daily to meet the immense dietary demands.
Flight deck crews burn thousands of calories during their gruelling 12-hour shifts. Eggs offer a vital, efficient protein source to keep them alert and energised.
Naval chefs work in continuous shifts to prepare up to 17,000 total meals a day. Breakfast preparations begin long before sunrise to ensure the food is ready.
To maintain this massive consumption rate, the carrier receives fresh egg deliveries via helicopters from supply ships during mid-ocean replenishments.
A freshly cooked, hearty breakfast is considered absolutely essential for maintaining crew morale during long, stressful months deployed overseas.
Cooking 4,000 eggs daily highlights the incredible supply chain required to keep a 100,000-tonne warship fully operational in hostile waters.