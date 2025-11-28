/‘360-degree vision’: How the F-35 fighter jet outperforms legacy jets in sensor fusion

The F-35's advanced sensor fusion combines radar, infrared, and optical data into one cockpit display. MADL allows stealth data sharing. AI automatically processes threats. Legacy fighters display raw data separately, creating pilot delays.
The F-35 has optical sensors embedded across the entire airframe providing full-sphere visibility. Pilots see through the aircraft using synthetic vision, impossible for older fighters with forward-facing radar only.
Multifunction Advanced Data Link allows F-35s to share targeting data without transmitting radar, maintaining stealth. Legacy fighters using Link-16 broadcast their position to enemy radar detection systems.
The F-35 continuously updates its internal threat database with real-time intelligence. Legacy fighters fly with static pre-loaded threat libraries that become outdated during missions.
Artificial intelligence algorithms analyse fused sensor data, identifying and prioritising threats without pilot input. Legacy jets require pilots to manually process each radar contact and make identification decisions.
When radar identifies a target with 70 per cent confidence and infrared confirms with 80 per cent confidence, fusion engines combine this for 95 per cent identification certainty. Legacy fighters cannot perform this cross-sensor validation.
An F-35 can detect targets 100 miles away using a networked F-35's sensors. Legacy fighters see only what their own sensors detect, limiting effective range to 50-60 miles.
The F-35's latest Block 4 upgrade introduces an all-new active electronically scanned array radar and enhanced electro-optical targeting system. These improvements extend detection range and classification accuracy.
Sensor fusion automation handles data integration, threat prioritisation, and target assignment. F-35 pilots focus on tactics while legacy fighter pilots manually process raw sensor data, creating decision delays.
F-35s act as sensors for entire strike formations, sharing target data with legacy fighters, attack helicopters, and ground forces. This gives legacy aircraft and ground units extended capability beyond their own sensors.