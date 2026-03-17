$35K vs $50K drone war: How Iran's Shahed‑136 & US LUCAS are redefining aerial combat| Key differences explained

Both the Shahed‑136 and FLM‑136 LUCAS share similar physical characteristics. Each carries an antenna for guidance, a vertical stabiliser, and an aerodynamic nosecone to enhance flight efficiency. Two fins per wing improve maneuverability, while a rear-mounted propeller engine reduces heat signature, making the drones harder to detect and track.

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