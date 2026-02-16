/'30 tons of gold?': The truth behind USS Abraham Lincoln’s two giant anchors

The 'gold' anchors on the USS Abraham Lincoln are not made of precious metal but are steel anchors painted gold to celebrate the Retention Excellence Award. Weighing 27 tonnes each, they symbolise high sailor reenlistment rates.
Internet memes frequently claim the USS Abraham Lincoln carries '30 tons of solid gold' on its bow, leading to wild speculation about the cost. While the anchors are indeed bright gold in colour, the idea that they are made of precious metal is a complete myth. A solid gold anchor of this size would be too soft to hold the ship and cost an astronomical sum.
Each of the two anchors on a Nimitz-class carrier like the USS Abraham Lincoln weighs approximately 27 tonnes (60,000 lbs). This immense weight is necessary to hold the 100,000-tonne warship in place against ocean currents and winds. Despite the heavy weight, they are significantly lighter than the viral '30 tons of gold' claims often suggest.
The anchors are cast from heavy-duty steel, designed for durability and immense tensile strength under pressure. Gold is a soft, malleable metal that would deform instantly under the strain of holding a supercarrier. The 'gold' finish is simply a coat of paint applied by the crew, costing a few hundred dollars rather than billions.
The gold paint is a symbol of the Retention Excellence Award, historically known as the Golden Anchor Award. This honour is given to ships that meet or exceed their reenlistment goals for sailors. It signifies that the crew is happy, well-managed, and choosing to stay in the Navy rather than leaving for civilian life.
When a ship wins the award, the crew is authorised to paint their standard grey anchors gold as a badge of pride. It is a highly visible signal to other vessels and port visitors of the ship's high morale and retention statistics. If the ship fails to maintain these standards in the following year, the anchors must be painted back to grey.
The anchor chain is arguably more impressive than the anchor itself, with each single link weighing roughly 160 kilogrammes (360 lbs). A single 'shot' of chain (about 27 metres) weighs nearly 9 tonnes, and the ship carries multiple shots. The weight of the chain lying on the sea floor provides most of the holding power, not just the anchor's grip.
The combined weight of the 27-tonne anchor and the massive steel chain creates a catenary curve that acts as a shock absorber. This system allows the USS Abraham Lincoln to remain stationary even in rough seas. The windlass machinery required to lift this weight is powerful enough to hoist a locomotive.
These anchors are part of a braking system capable of stopping a 100,000-tonne vessel, though they are rarely used to stop the ship from speed. They are primarily used for mooring in harbours where the water is too deep for a dock or when the ship is at "anchorage". Dropping the anchor is a precise operation handled by skilled deck department sailors.
Not every US Navy ship has gold anchors; it is a distinction reserved only for top-performing commands. Seeing the USS Abraham Lincoln with gold anchors indicates its leadership has successfully retained a high percentage of its workforce. It is a competitive award, and maintaining the gold colour year after year is a source of immense pride for the Captain and crew.
While the internet marvels at the 'bling', the gold anchors represent the backbone of the US Navy: its sailors. The award focuses on career development, job satisfaction, and the health of the force. So, while they aren't worth billions in metal, they are priceless in terms of what they represent for the ship's operational readiness.