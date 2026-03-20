/'30 mm Gatling gun, cluster & GPS bombs': What is A‑10 Warthog that the US is using to hunt Iranian vessels in Strait of Hormuz?

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow and strategic waterway linking the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman that carries about 20 per cent of global oil exports, has become a central flashpoint in the ongoing conflict. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has effectively asserted control over the strait and warned that any vessel attempting transit could be targeted. Iranian forces have used fast‑attack boats and explosive‑laden craft to threaten commercial and military ships, contributing to disruptions in shipping. US military intelligence and officials have reported that Iran has begun laying naval mines in the strait, deploying them from small craft and mine‑laying vessels as part of an asymmetric strategy to impede passage and impose risk on foreign shipping. While the number of mines laid so far has been limited, Tehran still retains significant mine‑laying capability and could deploy larger numbers if the conflict escalates. The US has responded by destroying several Iranian mine‑laying vessels to counter the threat. These actions have kept maritime traffic largely suppressed and raised insurance and shipping costs due to elevated risk levels in one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints.