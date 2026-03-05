/$3.7 million vs $35,000: How cheap Iranian drones are costing millions to UAE countries to intercept

Several Gulf countries spend around $3.7 million per Patriot missile to stop Iranian drones that cost approximately $35,000. This cost asymmetry creates a massive financial burden.
The Patriot PAC-3 is a high-tech interceptor designed for ballistic missiles, making it an extremely expensive choice for stopping small, slow-moving drones.
Iranian-made Shahed drones are built using off-the-shelf components, allowing Iran to launch large swarms at a fraction of the cost of one interceptor.
Military experts suggest Iran uses these cheap drones to force Gulf nations to deplete their expensive missile stockpiles and drain their budgets.
Despite the cost, the UAE must use these missiles because a single $35,000 drone could destroy oil infrastructure worth billions of dollars.
To fix this imbalance, Gulf nations are now looking at laser weapons and rapid-fire cannons that cost only a few dollars per shot to operate.
With the cost ratio at nearly 100 to 1, maintaining a traditional missile-based air defence is becoming financially unsustainable for long-term regional conflicts.