LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /$3.7 million vs $35,000: How cheap Iranian drones are costing millions to UAE countries to intercept

$3.7 million vs $35,000: How cheap Iranian drones are costing millions to UAE countries to intercept

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Mar 05, 2026, 16:13 IST | Updated: Mar 05, 2026, 16:13 IST

Several Gulf countries spend around $3.7 million per Patriot missile to stop Iranian drones that cost approximately $35,000. This cost asymmetry creates a massive financial burden.

The massive price gap
1 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

The massive price gap

A single Iranian drone costs roughly $35,000, while the Patriot PAC-3 missile used to intercept it costs a staggering $3.7 million. Several Gulf nations are using these missiles to intercept Iranian drones, highlighting the huge cost disparity.

Patriot PAC-3: The $3.7 million shield
2 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Patriot PAC-3: The $3.7 million shield

The Patriot PAC-3 is a high-tech interceptor designed for ballistic missiles, making it an extremely expensive choice for stopping small, slow-moving drones.

Cheap drones
3 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Cheap drones

Iranian-made Shahed drones are built using off-the-shelf components, allowing Iran to launch large swarms at a fraction of the cost of one interceptor.

Strategy of economic attrition
4 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Strategy of economic attrition

Military experts suggest Iran uses these cheap drones to force Gulf nations to deplete their expensive missile stockpiles and drain their budgets.

Protecting high-value targets
5 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Protecting high-value targets

Despite the cost, the UAE must use these missiles because a single $35,000 drone could destroy oil infrastructure worth billions of dollars.

The search for cheaper solutions
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The search for cheaper solutions

To fix this imbalance, Gulf nations are now looking at laser weapons and rapid-fire cannons that cost only a few dollars per shot to operate.

Sustainability of the shield
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Sustainability of the shield

With the cost ratio at nearly 100 to 1, maintaining a traditional missile-based air defence is becoming financially unsustainable for long-term regional conflicts.

Trending Photo

‘$2.1 million to stop a $35,000 drone’: How much does it really cost the US to intercept and stop an Iranian drone?
7

‘$2.1 million to stop a $35,000 drone’: How much does it really cost the US to intercept and stop an Iranian drone?

'Doomsday warning': Why US just fired a nuclear-capable Minuteman III ICBM from California?
7

'Doomsday warning': Why US just fired a nuclear-capable Minuteman III ICBM from California?

Pakistan man names IRGC member as his handler in plot to kill Trump, recalls 'intimidating encounter, brandished weapon'
5

Pakistan man names IRGC member as his handler in plot to kill Trump, recalls 'intimidating encounter, brandished weapon'

$3.7 million vs $35,000: How cheap Iranian drones are costing millions to UAE countries to intercept
7

$3.7 million vs $35,000: How cheap Iranian drones are costing millions to UAE countries to intercept

New Friday OTT releases (March 6, 2026): Jab Khuli Kitaab, The Knife, Granny- 6 latest movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more
7

New Friday OTT releases (March 6, 2026): Jab Khuli Kitaab, The Knife, Granny- 6 latest movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more