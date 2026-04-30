/$25B, $40B, $50B or more: Is US hiding its real spending on Iran conflict? Here's what we know

Days ago, The New York Times also reported that Tehran’s use of asymmetric tactics, forcing the US to deploy $4 million Patriot interceptors against $50,000 Shahed drones, has led to the expenditure of more than 1,200 missiles. For context, the US manufactured only about 600 of these over the entire previous year. Additionally, over 1,000 Tomahawk missiles have been used, each costing roughly $3.6 million. These expenses do not yet include repair costs, which have also not been incorporated into the proposed $1.5 trillion FY27 budget, as the Pentagon is still evaluating the full extent of the damage. It remains uncertain whether the costs of replenishing missile stockpiles, replacing downed aircraft, and repairing or replacing critical systems, such as the AN/TPY-2 radars used in the THAAD air defence system, each valued between $500 million and $1 billion, have been accounted for.

