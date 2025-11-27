/'249 year old doc': AI detector says 1776 declaration is 99.99% AI-written, yet some people believe in its authenticity

A Reddit user uploaded the original 1776 U.S. Declaration of Independence into an AI-detection tool just for fun and the detector confidently declared the centuries-old document as “99.99 per cent AI-generated.” The text was written long before electricity or computers, making the result absurd. But screenshots spread quickly across social media, sparking a serious discussion about whether AI detectors can actually be trusted. To confirm the experiment, WION team also tried the same method on the Zero-GPT app, and the results were shockingly, nearly same.