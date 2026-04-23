The Iran crisis has sharpened long-standing concerns about the vulnerability of key maritime chokepoints, including the Strait of Malacca, particularly in the event of conflict in the South China Sea or the Taiwan Strait, where a further 21 per cent of global maritime trade transits, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), as reported by Reuters. Iran and Russia also contribute fluctuating volumes through the route, influenced by sanctions and wider geopolitical conditions. As a result, the Strait of Malacca has become closely intertwined with global energy security and trade stability dynamics.

