‘2000-lb bombs’: B-2 Bomber executed merciless, Earth-shattering bombardment on Iran during Operation Epic Fury

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Mar 02, 2026, 24:51 IST | Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 24:51 IST

During Operation Epic Fury, US B-2 stealth bombers dropped 2,000-lb bunker-busters on Iran's hardened ballistic missile facilities. US Central Command confirmed the earth-shattering bombardment

(Photograph: AF.mil)

The United States and Israel launched a massive joint military campaign against Tehran, officially dubbed Operation Epic Fury. Over 900 strikes were recorded in just 12 hours, targeting critical Iranian defence infrastructure.

To breach deeply buried targets, the Pentagon deployed its $2 billion B-2 Spirit stealth bombers. These aircraft are uniquely designed to evade advanced radar systems and deliver heavy munitions into highly defended airspace.

The stealth bombers were armed with massive 2,000-lb bombs, explicitly engineered to act as bunker busters. These earth-shattering munitions successfully penetrated Iran's hardened subterranean complexes before detonating.

(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The primary focus of this specific B-2 deployment was Iran's hardened ballistic missile facilities. Eradicating these fortified underground sites aims to drastically reduce Tehran's ability to launch retaliatory long-range attacks.

(Photograph: Northrop Grumman, Wikimedia Commons)

US Central Command officially confirmed the nighttime raids on social media, releasing footage of the bombers. CENTCOM declared that "no nation should ever doubt America's resolve" following the devastating bombardment.

(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

Military analysts indicate the bombers likely flew non-stop from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. This grueling, round-trip combat mission demonstrates America's unmatched global strike capabilities and mid-air refuelling logistics.

(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

The deployment of heavy stealth bombers signifies a major escalation in the Middle East war. Despite the massive destruction of its missile bases, Iran has immediately attempted to retaliate against US forces stationed across the Gulf.

