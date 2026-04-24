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‘20-Second Launches’: How fast is the USS George H.W. Bush catapult system?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Apr 24, 2026, 02:43 IST | Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 02:43 IST

The USS George H.W. Bush projects massive firepower by launching fighter jets every 20 seconds. Powered by twin nuclear reactors, its four C-13 steam catapults blast 30-ton aircraft from zero to 150 mph in just two seconds during combat operations.

The 20-Second Cycle
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The 20-Second Cycle

During peak combat operations, the USS George H.W. Bush acts as a rapid-fire military launchpad. Operating at maximum efficiency, the ship's highly trained flight deck crew can launch a fully loaded combat aircraft every 20 seconds.

The C-13 Steam Catapults
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The C-13 Steam Catapults

Unlike newer carriers that use experimental electromagnetics, this 100,000-ton supercarrier relies on four heavily proven C-13 steam catapults. These massive mechanical systems are built directly into the 4.5-acre flight deck to forcefully hurl 30-ton tactical aircraft into the sky.

Zero to 150 MPH
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Zero to 150 MPH

The physical acceleration generated by these catapults is incredibly violent. The steam-powered tracks deliver enough immediate kinetic energy to blast an F/A-18 Super Hornet from zero to 150 miles per hour in exactly two seconds.

Harnessing Nuclear Power
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Harnessing Nuclear Power

To generate this explosive thrust, the warship taps directly into its twin Westinghouse A4W nuclear reactors. The reactors produce highly pressurised steam, which is piped into massive storage accumulators just below the flight deck to build tremendous launch pressure.

The Launch Sequence
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The Launch Sequence

Before takeoff, a fighter jet taxis into position and locks its nose gear onto a heavy steel catapult shuttle. Once the pilot applies maximum military thrust, a specially trained flight deck 'shooter' triggers the explosive release of trapped steam.

Surviving the G-Force
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Surviving the G-Force

The raw power of a two-second launch puts immense physical strain on naval aviators. As the catapult fires, pilots endure severe gravitational forces that slam them back into their seats, requiring intense physical conditioning to remain conscious and combat-effective.

Continuous Air Dominance
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Continuous Air Dominance

This rapid-fire launch capability allows the USS George H.W. Bush to deploy an entire strike package in minutes. By launching an aircraft every 20 seconds, the US Navy ensures continuous air support and overwhelming tactical dominance in any conflict zone.

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